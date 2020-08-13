First batches of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine to be delivered within a fortnight – Minister of Health

Russia’s Ministry of Health has announced that the initial batches of the world’s first registered Covid-19 vaccine will be released within just two weeks, with doctors and teachers being prioritized.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko explained that the first, due to be produced in Russian factories, would be distributed to the domestic market, with preference given to those who work in the highest-risk environments, such as education and medical professionals.

“Vaccination will be voluntary,” he said, explaining that many medical workers already have immunity, so it’s not always necessary. “Each medical worker will be given the choice to receive the vaccine or not.”

Despite what Murashko called “export potential,” he made it expressly clear that vaccines produced in Russia would be used to immunize Russians, before subsequently being offered to consumers from other countries. The authorities are also looking at producing batches abroad purely for foreign markets.

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had registered the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V. The president revealed that one of his daughters was among the volunteers who had been given the vaccine before registration, gaining immunity with only one side effect: a mild temperature.

