First case of coronavirus in Luxembourg: it passed through Charleroi airport!

A first case of the new coronavirus has been diagnosed in Luxembourg, announced Luxembourg Minister of Health Paulette Lenert on Saturday evening.

The patient in his forties had stayed in Italy and returned by plane via Charleroi airport (Belgium), said Lenert during a press briefing.

She added that the patient had shown symptoms “at the beginning of the week”.

The minister said that research is underway “to identify the people” with whom the patient has been in contact.

He was put in solitary confinement with his family at the Center Hospitalier de Luxembourg (CHL), but the latter has no symptoms.

Other family members have been quarantined as a precaution.

Currently, 18 Luxembourg nationals are in quarantine in a hotel in Tenerife where a customer from Italy stayed a few days ago. / IMF / cls