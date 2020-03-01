So far, President Trump has downplayed the coronavirus epidemic in the United States. Now a woman in Washington State in her late 50s has fallen victim to the pathogen. All information in the news blog.

There are other cases of coronavirus in Germany. Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that he expected an even greater spread in the country. The number of new cases is increasing steadily worldwide, according to official figures there have been more than 85,000 infected and almost 3,000 dead so far.

8:46 p.m .: Teacher in Mönchengladbach sick – school tight

A teacher at a primary school in Mönchengladbach has contracted the corona virus. This was announced by the city and announced the closure of the elementary school and an associated sub-location by March 15.

The teacher has been in quarantine at home since Thursday and had previously had contact with third-grade students and the teaching staff on one class day. Therefore, the approximately 70 pupils in the third grades, all 30 teachers and the rest of the school staff should remain in quarantine at home.

Siblings of the affected pupils can still go to other schools or kindergartens. The parents of the quarantined boys and girls would also not have to remain isolated at home. According to the city, a total of 375 children in 15 classes attend elementary school.

8:37 pm: First death – USA tighten entry requirements

Due to the spread of the corona virus, the United States has advised against traveling to the affected regions in Italy and South Korea. Travel advice has been tightened to the highest level four, as US Vice President Mike Pence said in Washington. It would also impose new restrictions on Iran. Foreigners who have been to Iran in the past 14 days are no longer allowed to enter the United States. Pence heads the White House Coronavirus Working Group on behalf of President Donald Trump.

The virus reported the first casualty in the United States on Saturday. Trump said at the White House press conference that she was a woman in Washington State. Trump indicated her age at the end of 50. Health Minister Alex Azar said: “The risk remains low. But that can change quickly.” Azar added, “We’ll see more cases.”

Trump has been trying to downplay the topic so far. Trump has repeatedly stressed that the US is prepared for the virus. CDC immunization and respiratory diseases director Nancy Messonnier said Tuesday that it was less a question of whether the virus would spread in the United States and more of when it would.

Trump, on the other hand, had stressed at a press conference on Wednesday that he did not think that a spread in the US was inevitable. Trump is also making efforts to avoid further losses in the already badly battered stock markets through his statements. The president will endeavor to be re-elected in November and is particularly promoting the economic situation in the United States.

8:21 pm: First case in Lower Saxony confirmed

A first case of infection with the novel corona virus has been confirmed in Lower Saxony. This was announced by the Lower Saxony Ministry of Health.

7.30 p.m .: France reports 27 new cases

In France, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased from 73 to 100. This is announced by the competent authority. So far, two people have died of the lung disease.

7:18 p.m .: First coronavirus death in the United States

In the United States, a person infected with the novel coronavirus died for the first time. The Washington state health authority confirmed the death on Saturday. US President Donald Trump wanted to comment in the White House on the latest developments around the virus in the United States.

18:38: Three other cases in Bavaria

In Bavaria, the number of coronavirus cases increased on Saturday. As the Bavarian State Ministry of Health announced in Munich, three new cases originating from Upper Bavaria were confirmed by late afternoon. More details will follow on Sunday.

According to the Ministry, there are currently four confirmed coronavirus cases in Bavaria. On Thursday, the case of a man in Middle Franconia, who had contact with an Italian in Germany, who later tested positive for the virus, became known.

18:37: Bremen reports the first case

The first Corona case was confirmed in Bremen. The patient concerned is currently in the Bremen-Mitte clinic and currently has only mild symptoms, as reported by the Senate.

It is a woman who returned from Iran on Thursday. In addition, according to the information, two other suspected cases and their contact persons have been in quarantine at home since Friday. A suspected case on Friday could leave home quarantine due to a negative test result.

6:25 p.m .: Number of infections in Italy increases dramatically

In Italy, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 1,128. That was an increase of around 240 in the past 24 hours, the competent authority said. So far, 29 people have died of the lung disease.

In the fight against the coronavirus crisis, the Italian government is aiming for a larger budget deficit for 2020. The government in Rome wants its plans to be approved by parliament next week, the Ministry of Finance said. Measures to support the economy are being considered, it said.

6:01 p.m .: Another case in Baden-Württemberg

Another confirmed corona case became known in Baden-Württemberg. The number in Baden-Württemberg thus rises to 15. The Freiburg Health Authority announced that it was a 42-year-old female contact for an already confirmed case from Freiburg. She has been in domestic isolation in the Emmendingen district since February 27.

17:56: 15-year-old from Thuringia – result is not yet available

The 15-year-old from Amt Wachsenburg (Thuringia), who was isolated on suspicion of being infected with the coronavirus, has to persevere. A spokeswoman for the Ilm district informed that the result from the Charité laboratory in Berlin was expected to be delayed until Sunday evening. An overload of the laboratory was given as the cause. The boy therefore initially remains isolated in the Ilm district clinics in Arnstadt. According to the Ministry of Health, there has been no confirmed infection with the new coronavirus in Thuringia.

The student had shown flu symptoms after staying in a ski camp in Lombardy. The region is now considered a risk area for infections with the Sars CoV-2 virus. Because of the suspicion, lessons at the boy’s school, the regular school in Ichtershausen, had been canceled on Friday. The primary school, which is located in the same building complex, was also closed. Almost 400 children and adolescents learn at both schools. The schools will remain closed as a precaution until further notice, it was said on Saturday.

5.50 p.m .: Second confirmed case in Hamburg

There is a second confirmed case of coronavirus disease in Hamburg. The person concerned is a woman who was brought to the Asklepios Klinik St. Georg at around 1 a.m. on the night of Saturday at around 1 a.m. with slight symptoms by the fire brigade, taking appropriate protective measures and giving advance notice, and was given isolated medical care, such as the authority responsible for Health and consumer protection announced. The woman reported in Hamburg, who comes from Iran, is now in domestic isolation.

17:39: Fifth infection in a hotel in Tenerife

A fifth infection has been found in the hotel on Tenerife, which has been sealed off due to the coronavirus. According to the local health authorities, it is a person of Italian nationality.

5:31 p.m .: Ecuador reports first illness

Ecuador reports the first case of illness. The Ministry of Health announced that it was an elderly woman who had entered Madrid on 14 February by direct flight.

5.30 p.m .: Messe Düsseldorf postpones its own events

Messe Düsseldorf is postponing the ProWein, wire, Tube, Beauty, Top Hair and Energy Storage Europe trade fairs. In coordination with all the partners involved, the company will, according to its own information, promptly advise on alternative trade fair dates in order to guarantee the greatest possible planning security. Messe Düsseldorf is thus following the recommendation of the German government’s crisis team to take the principles of the Robert Koch Institute into account when assessing the risk of major events.

17:13: Some regions in Italy start school again

In Italy, the first regions that closed schools due to the coronavirus crisis are expected to start teaching again on Monday. This was said after a meeting of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with regional politicians in Rome on Saturday. As the Ansa news agency wrote, students should only stay at home in the three hardest hit regions, including Lombardy. At first, Conte did not confirm these details. Instead, he referred to a group of experts who are still advising.

The President of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, however, wrote on Facebook about his region: “Schools and kindergartens will remain closed in the coming week.” The President of Emilia-Romagna announced the same for universities, schools and daycare centers. The same signal came from the third region with many Sars-CoV-2 cases, from Veneto.

On the other hand, in Friuli-Venezia Giulia in northeastern Italy, the children are expected to come back to the classroom next week. In parts of Italy, especially in the north, schools and universities had been closed for about a week.

The first case of the outbreak of the new lung disease was reported in Lombardy on February 21. Italy has the largest outbreak of Sars-CoV-2 in Europe with around 900 infected people. The regions are affected very unevenly.

5:00 p.m .: More infected people worldwide

The WHO reports more than 50 affected countries worldwide with currently 85,402 infections. While around 900 people are infected in Italy, Switzerland reports 15 cases, nine people are affected in Austria, and a total of 25 in Scandinavia. According to the WHO, 50 people in Spain are infected with the new corona virus, and 57 people in France.

4.30 p.m .: Trade fairs in Düsseldorf will be postponed

Due to the corona virus, the Düsseldorf trade fair “Pro Wein” is postponed. Messe Düsseldorf announced on Saturday that an alternative date would be given prompt advice. The wine fair was supposed to start on March 15th. Last year, 6,900 exhibitors and around 61,500 trade visitors came from more than 130 countries – including many from Italy, France and overseas.

Other in-house events in Düsseldorf will also be postponed to a later date. This applies to the trade fairs “Beauty”, “Top Hair”, wire trade fair “wire” and pipe trade fair “Tube”.

The Cologne trade fair company had previously announced that it would postpone the Fibo fitness fair and the Cologne hardware fair.

4:14 p.m .: Cherry blossom celebrations in Japan canceled

Because of the proliferation of the novel corona virus, Japan has canceled several of its famous cherry blossom festivals. The traditional spring celebrations in the cities of Tokyo and Osaka, which attract millions of people annually, will not take place in April as planned, the organizers said on Friday. According to reports from the local media, further cancellations are expected to follow.

15:57: Coronavirus reaches Cologne

The corona virus has reached the megacity Cologne. The new virus was detected on Saturday in a woman who celebrated carnival in the Heinsberg district, the city said. You attended the same carnival event in Gangelt as the 47-year-old, who is considered to be the first infected in NRW. The Cologne woman is treated in the isolated area of ​​a hospital. But it shows only comparatively mild symptoms, said a spokeswoman. There are now more than 60 coronavirus infections in North Rhine-Westphalia alone.

3:53 p.m .: Schools and universities in northern Italy remain closed

Schools and universities in the three northern Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto are also scheduled to remain closed next week. This is announced by the authorities of Emilia-Romagna. It is the second week in a row.

15:51: game developer conference postponed

As the next big event in the technology industry, the game developer conference GDC in San Francisco will not take place as planned due to the coronavirus risk. The organizers announced at the weekend that it would be transferred from summer to mid-summer. At first, they did not name a specific new date. Heavyweights such as Sony, Microsoft and Electronic Arts had previously canceled participation in the conference.

3:46 pm: Switzerland announces lowering of the economic forecast

Switzerland will lower its economic forecast for this year due to the corona virus. This is announced by a representative of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). The new forecast is due to be released on March 17. The previous one assumed economic growth of 1.7 percent in the current year.

3:41 pm: Special meeting of the health committee on Monday

The Health Committee of the Bundestag will be informed in a special session on Monday by Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) about the latest developments in the spread of the coronavirus, as the editorial network Germany reports.

3:40 pm: Churches call for caution in worship

The churches called on the faithful before the services on Sunday to exercise greater caution and attention due to the new type of corona virus. In view of the further spread of the pathogen, the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) advised its parishioners not to drink from the same goblet during the sacrament. “It is possible to temporarily use individual goblets when serving,” a spokeswoman said on Saturday. “Since we trust that we receive the fullness of salvation in bread, only bread can be consumed in times of great contagion.” The Catholic Church had taken similar preventive measures.

3:37 pm: Grocers in Bavaria are preparing

The food retailers in Bavaria are seeing increased demand for durable food and beverages. A spokesman for the Bavarian Trade Association said on Saturday that the suppliers had already increased their inventory levels. “We are preparing for increased demand,” said the spokesman. So far, there has been no increase in hamster purchases due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, it said. In individual cases, however, he cannot rule this out.

A look at several grocery stores in the state capital of Munich confirms this. While in two shops all the shelves are full and the shop assistant speaks of normal demand, in another supermarket several shelves are empty. It never looks like this otherwise, an employee said on Saturday of the dpa. Numerous canned goods such as pasta and fruit have been in increasing demand since Monday. Because the suppliers could not deliver more than the usual amount, some shelves were currently empty. There were notes on a shelf to draw customers’ attention to the delivery bottlenecks.

15:34: The number of infections in Great Britain increases to 23

In Britain, the number of known infections has increased by three to 23, according to the Department of Health.

3.20 p.m .: Half marathon in Paris canceled

Another major sporting event is canceled in France because of the corona virus. The organizers of the half marathon in Paris canceled the race on Saturday around 24 hours before the planned start. The decision is intended to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The cancellation occurred immediately after the French government issued new regulations for major events on Saturday afternoon. Accordingly, indoor events with over 5,000 visitors and certain outdoor events may no longer take place in France for the time being.

3:19 p.m .: France prohibits major events

Because of the new type of corona virus, France has banned all major events involving more than 5,000 people. This decision was made by the Defense and Ministerial Council, Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Saturday. According to him, the number of known viral diseases in the country rose to 73. There were no new deaths.

3:04 pm: Decision on Düsseldorf’s “Pro Wein” still open

Whether the international trade fair “Pro Wein” can take place in Düsseldorf from March 15th is currently still being examined, according to the fair. It is not true that a cancellation as a result of the spread of the new coronavirus is a matter, said a spokeswoman on Saturday at dpa request. If the three-day trade fair does not take place on schedule, it will definitely be postponed, not canceled. The decision will be made shortly. Last year, 6,900 exhibitors and around 61,500 trade visitors from more than 130 countries came to “Pro Wein” – including many from Italy, France and overseas.

2:58 pm: No “circulating pathogen” in Baden-Württemberg

Even after 14 infections with the new corona virus in Baden-Württemberg, Minister of Social Affairs Manne Lucha is confident of controlling the situation in the southwest. “We still have no pathogens circulating,” said the Green politician on Saturday. “Because we have an overview of most contact chains and are still talking about individual cases or clusters.”

A dozen of the previous cases in the southwest could be narrowed down, and two more cases would clarify the infection chain. “This is the difference, for example, from the North Rhine-Westphalian cases. In Baden-Württemberg we also have relatively moderate trends,” said Lucha.

However, he is aware of the danger that the virus poses to an infected person, said the minister. “Our bodies are naive to the coronavirus. We don’t have anything yet.” The population has not yet been immunized against the virus. “Of course, this makes us more vulnerable than, for example, the influenza virus.”

2:41 p.m .: UN major events are being reviewed

Because of the novel corona virus, all international meetings and conferences at the United Nations in New York should be checked individually. The details of each meeting and the development of the situation would be taken into account, said UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric on Saturday night in New York. The final decision rests with the member states, who wanted to advise again on Monday.

A planned large-scale meeting of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York from March 9 to 20 should take place in a smaller format, UN Secretary General António Guterres advised the organizers. Only representatives who are already based in New York should participate.

Guterres had previously said that, in his view, combating the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus had reached a critical point. “We know that containment is possible, but the time window is closing.” The time had come for all governments to fight the pathogen by all means – “and this without stigmatization and with respect for human rights”. It is important to be prepared as best as possible.

2:39 pm: Trade association is prepared for hamster purchases

The first hamster purchases have so far not worried German retailers because of the spread of the corona virus in Germany. The delivery structures in the trade are efficient and well prepared, the supply of the population is guaranteed, said the spokesman for the trade association Germany, Kai Falk on Saturday.

So far, there have been no restrictions on the availability of goods in retail, Falk said. It remains to be seen how the further spread of the virus will affect consumer confidence and buying behavior. The companies are in contact with the authorities in order to be able to react appropriately to further developments and recommendations to protect customers and employees.

2:36 pm: City of Halle advertises great show

As a consequence of the cancellation of the International Tourism Exchange (ITB) in Berlin, the city of Halle increasingly wants to attract visitors directly from tour operators in Germany. The focus is on a large exhibition in the State Museum of Prehistory, said Isabel Hermann, spokeswoman for Stadtmarketing Halle (Saale) GmbH, on Saturday. Under the motto “The World of the Nebra Sky Disc – New Horizons”, the show will be devoted to new knowledge about the creation of the approximately 3,600-year-old bronze disc from November 20th.

2:18 p.m .: Medical doctor calls for prudence

The University Medical Center Greifswald called for prudence in connection with the new corona virus. The most important step to avoid infection is hygiene, said the leading hospital hygienist Nils Hübner on Saturday on the sidelines of an information event in Greifswald. “It is a new pathogen, but it is not a new problem.” In addition to the 50 listeners in the lecture hall, around 12,000 Facebook users followed the event.

People should take a realistic look at what’s going on. According to the Robert Koch Institute, almost 100,000 people in Germany were infected with the influenza virus last week. This should be compared to the current number of Covid 19 diseases of a few dozen, said Hübner. “You have to think about it in peace and tell yourself how excited you are to deal with this situation.” For him, the attention that the virus receives is part of a media event: “The smoke that arises is currently out of proportion to the fire that we have.”

In this context, he also warned against buying hamsters. He is not aware of any reports of hunger from China or northern Italy. He also does not expect such a deficiency situation to appear in Germany. In addition, many foods would be thrown away again. He also sees the psychological component of buying hamsters: “When people stand in front of empty shelves, this leads to buying hamsters again. It is a self-reinforcing process.”

14.09: BVB installs disinfection stations in the stadium

Borussia Dortmund has reacted to the spread of the novel corona virus. Disinfection stations were installed throughout the stadium area for the match against SC Freiburg on Saturday (3:30 p.m. / Sky). The players were forbidden fan contact, for example when writing autographs and taking selfies. The viewers were prohibited from carrying bottles of disinfectant for safety reasons. They could be used as projectiles.

2:03 p.m .: Iran denies reports of more than 200 deaths

Iran has dismissed a media report as “rumor” over 200 coronavirus deaths in the country. So far, 43 people have died in Iran from the novel corona virus – 593 people have now been infected, said a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Health on Saturday. He accused foreign media of misrepresentation and referred to a BBC report that at least 210 people in Iran had died from the coronavirus epidemic.

“What we publish as final statistics is based on the latest final results of laboratory tests,” said Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur. He denounced “rumors” and “wrong and contradictory content” from media that “were not positive for the Iranian people”.

The Ministry of Health reported nine new deaths on Saturday. Infection cases in his country rose by around 50 percent to 593 within a day, said Jahanpur. It was reported to be the highest number of new infections in a single day since the first two deaths were announced in Iran ten days ago.

1.40 p.m .: After ITB cancellation: question about compensation remains open

After the cancellation of the world’s largest travel trade fair ITB in Berlin due to the spread of the corona virus, it is unclear whether exhibitors or other participating companies will receive compensation. The Federal Ministry of Economics announced an examination of this question on Saturday.

“We now have to take a close look at the individual cases and examine them,” said a spokeswoman when asked to dpa and also referred to other canceled trade fairs. “The private law contracts of the respective operators or exhibitors can contain different regulations. It is therefore important to take a close look at and examine them now.” At Messe Berlin as the ITB organizer, it was said that all the consequences of the cancellation should now be examined.

1:34 p.m .: United States report fourth coronavirus case

The United States has reported a fourth case of unexplained coronavirus. The most recent case was a minor boy in Washington State who was “presumably positive”, local authorities said on Friday without further information about the patient. He is therefore in domestic isolation in the Snohomish County region. His school will remain closed until Tuesday next Tuesday, according to the Washington State Department of Health, and will be thoroughly cleaned.

1:14 p.m .: Four day care center children in NRW have coronavirus

Infection with the novel corona virus has been detected in four children in North Rhine-Westphalia. The children go to the daycare center in the district of Heinsberg, where a woman with Covid-19 works as an educator. The district of Heinsberg announced on Saturday after a meeting of the crisis team. The children are doing well. They showed “at most mild cold symptoms,” said a spokeswoman.

A total of 114 children attend the day care center. Around 100 boys and girls took the test, with four finding positive. The other around 14 children had not appeared on the voluntary test according to current knowledge. Overall, the number of people who have been proven to be infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 in the Heinsberg district has now increased to 60.

All people who have had direct contact with an infected person and who themselves show symptoms of illness should go into quarantine at home. According to the district spokeswoman, they should consult their family doctor, who decides whether a test will be carried out.

1:11 p.m .: Teacher from the Sauerland infected

In Lüdenscheid, North Rhine-Westphalia, the novel corona virus was detected by a teacher. A spokesman for the Märkischer Kreis said on Saturday at dpa request that 36 contacts had been sent to home quarantine. They have cut back on all that are now being sent to the laboratory. The district’s special school with 95 students and 20 teachers will remain closed until the end of next week. The teacher had taken part in the carnival session in the particularly affected district of Heinsberg, which was previously the starting point for NRW.

Among those affected by the quarantine at home are four other teachers from the special school. The educator with Covid-19 had only mild flu-like symptoms, the spokesman said.

1:07 p.m .: Patients in Baden-Württemberg remain stable

The 14 patients infected with the coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg are still doing comparatively well, according to the State Ministry of Social Affairs. Her state of health is stable, the Ministry announced on Saturday in Stuttgart. Two other coronavirus cases were reported in Baden-Württemberg on Friday evening, including an acquaintance of a 25-year-old from the Göppingen district, whose case was the first to be registered.

01.01 p.m .: Michelin cancels the awarding of stars

The restaurant guide Guide Michelin has canceled the planned star award in Hamburg due to the new corona virus. Michelin Europe North gave the reason in a statement on Saturday as to the health risks for the participants. The awarding of the restaurants takes place in a “digital press communication”.

12.50 p.m .: Bonn patient was initially not tested

The infected employee of an open all-day care center (OGS) in Bonn was only tested for the corona virus on his second visit to the university clinic. After the 23-year-old had developed mild cold symptoms on Wednesday, he went to the university clinic on Thursday, said the head of the Bonn health department, Ingrid Heyer, on Saturday. However, no test was carried out there.

At the time, the clinic staff was not aware that the student had previously celebrated carnival in the Heinsberg district, where almost all 40 cases of infection in NRW are related. The 23-year-old said nothing about it. When he then went to the university clinic again on the advice of his boss, the test was done – and turned out to be positive.

Test cuts were also made for the clinic staff who had contact with the patient, said Medical Director of the University Clinic, Wolfgang Holzgreve.

The 23-year-old had taken the bus from his apartment to the clinic. However, he had no close contacts with passengers on the short route, said a spokeswoman for the municipal utility.

12.44 p.m .: First coronavirus case in Qatar

Qatar has the first coronavirus infection, according to the country’s state news agency.

12:38: Five Serie A games in Italy canceled

The corona epidemic is shaking the international sports calendar more and more. In the Italian football championship, five matches of the weekend were canceled on Saturday afternoon to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The canceled matches also include the top game between champions Juventus Turin and Inter Milan. The national league association also canceled the games AC Milan against CFC Genoa, FC Parma against SPAL Ferrara, US Sassuolo against Brescia Calcio and Udinese Calcio against AC Florenz. The games were originally supposed to take place in camera.

12:35: Japan’s premier intensifies fight against virus

In the face of growing criticism of the Japanese government for its handling of the new corona virus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has promised further economic aid from the state. The right-wing conservative head of government announced on Saturday another economic stimulus package worth 270 billion yen (2.3 billion euros) in the fight against the spread of the virus. “Japan will take all possible steps necessary,” Abe promised. Analysts accused him of not taking the situation seriously and reacting inadequately to it. There are also allegations that the government is not testing enough, allegedly to keep the infection rate low.

12.30 p.m .: In the meantime nine infections in Austria

In Austria, nine cases of infections with the new corona virus have now been confirmed. A couple from near Vienna had tested positive, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said on Saturday. The Sars-CoV-2 virus was thus detected in four of nine federal states. To date, 1650 tests have been carried out in Austria in search of the pathogen.

A meeting between Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz and US President Donald Trump has been postponed by the White House for an indefinite period. Kurz wanted to travel to the United States on Sunday and discuss current political issues with Trump on Tuesday.

12.25 p.m .: Corona virus affects freight traffic

The spread of the new type of corona virus also affects freight transport in North Rhine-Westphalia at the weekend. According to Deutsche Bahn, a suspected case has occurred in the area of ​​an employee of the signal box in Cologne-Kalk. The signal box was therefore not occupied on Saturday. Rail freight traffic is diverted. According to the information, there are no effects on passenger traffic.

The diversions are expected to continue until Sunday. Whether the suspicion was confirmed was initially unclear on Saturday. The “Rheinische Post” had previously reported.

12.19 p.m .: Arab Central Bank advises on special measures

The United Arab Emirates central bank advises banks to take special measures to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The institute said it was expected that banks would reschedule the loans, postpone monthly interest payments, and cut fees and commissions for affected customers.

11.55 a.m .: Home quarantine arranged for schoolchildren in Bonn

After the infection of a student from Bonn, the city ordered domestic quarantine for around 180 students. The student had looked after the children with their homework. After an open day care worker (OGS) has been infected, a primary school in Bonn is closed for two weeks from Monday. The around 185 children who attended school were now being tested for the virus, Ingrid Heyer, head of the Bonn health department, said on Saturday. To this end, crisis teams would visit the families at home later in the day.

The 23-year-old OGS employee shows only mild symptoms and is in quarantine at home, said the medical director of the Bonn University Hospital, Wolfgang Holzgreve.

The young man had celebrated carnival in the Heinsberg district and then returned to Bonn on Ash Wednesday, where he worked at the OGS, Heyer described. There he then looked after children with their homework. After that he felt bad and was not at school on Thursday. On Friday afternoon, he was then tested positive for the coronavirus in the university clinic.

So far, almost 40 cases of infection in NRW all have a connection to the district of Heinsberg, where the 47-year-old, who is considered to be the first infected in NRW and also continues to be treated in the University Hospital Düsseldorf, also celebrated.

11.49 a.m .: Three infections from the Aachen area

Sars-CoV-2 has been detected in three people in Aachen and nearby Würselen. In Aachen, it was a woman from Gangelt in the Heinsberg district who was treated in an Aachen clinic for other reasons, as a spokesman for the city said on Saturday. She is now isolated, all contacts are identified. Even if it comes from the particularly affected district of Heinsberg, it is not one of the cases previously reported by the Heinsberg district.

A woman and her son tested positive in Würselen. The son is an adolescent or young adult. He was a pupil of the eleventh grade, said a spokesman for the city region of Aachen on dpa request. No further details about the people are known yet. Due to “the mild course of the disease” both were released home. Contact persons would also be found here.

11.46 a.m .: mattress factory now produces breathing masks

Due to the spread of the corona virus, the mattress manufacturer Breckle in Weida (Greiz district) switched part of its production to respiratory masks. The Ostthüringer company had received a large order for 400,000 copies, the “Ostthüringer Zeitung” reported on Saturday, citing managing director Gerd Breckle. The masks are not intended for trade, but for public institutions such as hospitals. The company did not have any other capacities beyond this order, it said.

Concern about the corona virus, the demand for face masks has increased significantly. The Thuringian Pharmacists’ Association had only reported on Friday that mouthguards were no longer in stock and were also not available. Disinfectants for application to the skin are also almost sold out.

11.44 a.m .: Visitors to the Baltic Sea fair not impressed by Virus

According to the Hanseatic Fair, visitors to the Rostock Baltic Sea Fair are unimpressed by the spread of the new corona virus. “We have the same number of visitors as in previous years,” said fair spokeswoman Bärbel Grawe on Saturday. She continued to expect a good 40,000 visitors by Sunday, the end of the five-day consumer fair. Some exhibitors, however, felt unrest after the cancellation of the International Tourism Exchange ITB in Berlin. They would have booked further events after the Baltic Sea fair.

However, the protection and precautionary measures for the visitors had been improved. Hygiene instructions were added to the toilets, and devices for hand disinfection are now available at several points in the exhibition hall. “I have never seen visitors with a face mask,” added Grawe. Around 220 exhibitors are ready to present the latest goods and services to visitors in the 30th edition of the fair until Sunday.

11.41 a.m .: 38 infected people in Heinsberg – crisis team meets

In the district of Heinsberg, the number of people who have been proven to be infected with the coronavirus has risen to 38. Another person was reported late Friday night, a spokeswoman for the district said on Saturday morning. The crisis team would meet again in the morning due to the rapid spread of the pathogen. They are still waiting for the test results from dozens of children from the day care center where the sick teacher and the child care worker treated in the Düsseldorf university hospital works. “We have no results on this yet”.

Patients were also reported from Düsseldorf and Bergheim on Friday. According to the NRW Ministry of Health, all those infected have references to those infected in the Heinsberg district. Of all 37 known cases, only the 46-year-old educator and her husband (47) – he is considered to be the first infected in NRW – are treated in the hospital. The man’s condition is considered serious, but had “stabilized” recently. An estimated 1,000 people are quarantined at home as a precaution.

11.40 a.m .: Asean meeting in Las Vegas canceled

According to a media report, the US government has canceled a summit with the states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Las Vegas due to the spread of the novel corona virus. The US broadcaster NBC reported on Friday evening (local time), citing unnamed US government officials. The top meeting should therefore take place on March 14th. NBC further reported that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz planned for next Tuesday had been postponed indefinitely.

11:31: DIW boss criticizes behavior in the corona crisis

The economist Marcel Fratzscher considers widespread “herd behavior” to be one of the greatest dangers in the current corona crisis. “This is my big worry: This panic, this herd behavior of financial investors,” said the head of the Berlin DIW of the “Passauer Neue Presse” (Saturday). “There is also something like this with companies and consumers. It is very irrational in some cases.” In the worst case, this could trigger a downward vortex.

Fratzscher expressed concern that “things that we see in China, namely changes in consumer behavior” will soon be possible in Europe and Germany if the crisis worsens. “There are already small signs of this. At some point, companies and consumers could react to the many uncertainties with changes in behavior and demand. Then there could be a vicious spiral in which financial markets slump, companies reduce their investments and consumers curb their demand.

11:29: 167 coronavirus tests at UAE Tour are negative

There is an initial all-clear for cyclists and team members on the canceled UAE Tour in the United Arab Emirates. All 167 tests for the novel coronavirus performed so far were negative. This was announced by the organizers and the Abu Dhabi Ministry of Health on Saturday morning. The remaining tests should be evaluated during the day.

The seven-day tour of the Persian Gulf had been canceled after five stages on Friday night because two Italian members of a team had been tested positive, according to the organizer. As a result, all those involved in the tour of the two Italians’ hotels were quarantined and tested for the virus.

11:21: Special conditions for home game of the MTV Stuttgart

The Champions League home game of the volleyball players from Allianz MTV Stuttgart against Imoco Conegliano from Italy will take place on March 4th (7pm) “under special hygiene conditions”. The quarter-finals back game at the favorite World Cup winner on March 10 must go without a spectator due to the risk of coronavirus. This was announced by the German champions on Saturday. Conegliano is located around 50 kilometers north of Venice and thus in northern Italy, which is particularly affected by the virus.

With regard to the first leg, reference is made to the basic hygiene recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute – “especially for hand disinfection and cough and sneeze etiquette”. In addition, both teams should leave the field quickly after the match, there is no mandatory clapping with the fans, and hall visitors are not granted access to the field, the interview zone or the catacombs. The use of security personnel will be increased. Fans from Italy are “strongly recommended” not to travel to Stuttgart.

A cancellation is currently not up for debate. “A short-term change in the situation due to an unfavorable development of the infection wave with the corona virus in Germany is possible at any time,” it said.

11:19: Police officers should stay at home as a precaution

After children, students, teachers and many officials, Baden-Württemberg police officers should initially stay at home as a precaution if they have been in a risk area for the novel corona virus in the past few days. This applies regardless of their own symptoms of illness, as is apparent from an internal letter from the Baden-Württemberg Interior Ministry. Officials would be released from duty until their health was cleared up.

11:18: 43 coronavirus deaths in Iran

In Iran, the number of people who died from the corona virus has risen to 43, as a representative of the health authorities on state television says. 593 people are now infected, which is 205 new cases in one day.

11.10 a.m .: Japan plans to continue with the Olympic Games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expects the Tokyo Olympics to take place this summer. Abe said at a press conference that plans to do so and to visit Chinese President Xi Jinping would continue despite the coronavirus outbreak. In order to curb the spread of the virus, you have to do everything necessary in the next one to two weeks. “To be honest, we cannot win this fight through government efforts alone.”

11.03 a.m .: Spahn advises with health experts

Bundesgesundheitsminister Jens Spahn hat am Samstag mit den Gesundheitspolitikern aller Bundestagsfraktionen über die Lage angesichts der Ausbreitung des neuen Coronavirus beraten. He told them in a conference call “about the dynamic developments of the past three days,” said the CDU politician in the short message service Twitter. “We will meet again in a special meeting of the Health Committee on Monday. It is important for me to provide cross-party information in this situation.”

A special meeting of European health ministers in Brussels is also planned for next Friday. “We are at the beginning of an epidemic, in Germany and in Europe. That requires joint action,” Spahn said in a statement from his ministry.

10.56 Uhr: Journalismus-Treffen wegen Coronavirus abgesagt

Aus Sorge vor dem neuartigen Coronavirus ist das Internationale Journalismus Festival in Perugia in Norditalien abgesagt worden. One is aware of the inconvenience and possible financial losses, but another decision is irresponsible in view of the current situation, the organizer said on Saturday. “Die Gesundheit und Sicherheit der Redner, Gäste, Helfer, Mitarbeiter, Zulieferer sowie der Bürger von Perugia ist und müssen oberste Priorität bleiben.” Die Veranstaltung, hätte vom 1. bis zum 5. April stattfinden sollen. The next meeting is now scheduled for April 2021.

The outbreak of coronavirus in Italy, which started about a week ago in Lombardy, saw the number of infected people increase to around 900. Of these, 21 people died by Friday evening from or related to the new lung disease. Eleven municipalities in the north are closed and tourism has shrunk considerably in large parts of the country.

10.52 Uhr: Dritter Coronavirus-Fall in Dänemark

Denmark has reported a third confirmed case of infection with the novel corona virus. An employee of the university hospital in Aarhus was probably infected during a visit to Germany, the health authorities said on Saturday. At a conference in Munich, he was in close contact with an infected Italian, it was said. The man is now isolated in his apartment.

Scandinavia has so far been largely spared the new virus Sars-CoV-2, which can trigger the lung disease Covid-19. In Sweden, the number of confirmed infections rose to 11 by Friday evening, including a woman who had recently visited Iran, which was severely affected by the new virus. Norway registered six cases by Friday.

Finland has confirmed three cases so far, including a woman who had previously been in northern Italy. There are currently also a relatively large number of cases of coronavirus infections there. The other two infected people in Denmark had recently been on a skiing holiday in northern Italy.

10.48 Uhr: Test-Kapazitäten in NRW werden hochgefahren

The Ministry of Health in North Rhine-Westphalia anticipates an increasing need for Sars-CoV-2 tests. Derzeit werden Proben in NRW dezentral von rund 20 zertifizierten privaten Laboren und universitären Laboren durchgeführt, wie ein Ministeriumssprecher sagte. The doctor or the health department who takes a smear from the airways of a potentially affected person decides which laboratory will then examine the sample.

It is not known how many of the three to four hour analyzes are carried out every day. Allerdings: “Es ist davon auszugehen, dass die Anzahl der zu untersuchenden Proben weiter steigen wird. Daher werden die Untersuchungskapazitäten weiter hochgefahren.”

10.39 Uhr: Betroffene aus Heinsberg halten zusammen

The people in the Heinsberg district, who are placed under domestic quarantine, receive a lot of support from their surroundings, say a person affected: acquaintances bring groceries and food over and put it outside the door. Das schilderte eine Frau, deren Sohn in den Kindergarten geht, in dem die an Covid-19 erkrankte und weiter in der Uniklinik Düsseldorf behandelte Erzieherin arbeitet. “Die Kinder gehen auch schon mal in den Garten, das ist ja das Gute an einer ländlichen Gegend. In der Stadt würde uns wahrscheinlich die Decke auf den Kopf fallen.” In ihrer Familie zeige niemand Symptome.

Großes Mitgefühl herrsche gegenüber dem Ehepaar, bei dem das Virus zuerst festgestellt wurde: “Die kennen wir sehr gut. Wir hoffen alle, dass sie bald wieder nach Hause kommen und dass alles gut ausgeht”, sagte sie. Es gebe aber auch Anfeindungen in den sozialen Medien, denen zufolge das Ehepaar unverantwortlich gehandelt haben soll. Some in the neighborhood felt stigmatized by the public, said the victim, who does not want to give her name. Die häusliche Quarantäne für geschätzt rund 1.000 Menschen im Kreis sollte im Laufe des Samstag für viele enden.

10.29 Uhr: Ministerium rät Italien-Rückkehrern, auf Symptome zu achten

Bayerns Gesundheitsministerium hat aus Anlass des Endes der Faschingsferien im Freistaat Italienurlauber zu besonderer Vorsicht wegen der Coronavirus-Erkrankungen aufgefordert. Feriengäste, die nach ihrem Urlaub einen begründeten Verdacht auf eine Infektion hätten, sollten sich telefonisch an ihren Hausarzt wenden, teilte das Ministerium am Samstag mit. Ein begründeter Verdachtsfall bestehe bei Menschen, die Symptome haben und sich vorher in einem Risikogebiet aufgehalten haben. “Wer in Italien mit einem Coronavirus-Erkrankten persönlichen Kontakt hatte, sollte sich umgehend an sein Gesundheitsamt wenden”, betonte Gesundheitsministerin Melanie Huml (CSU).

10.15 Uhr: Expertin: Noch keine Pandemie in Deutschland

According to the Hamburg expert Marylyn Addo, the spread of the new corona virus is not yet a pandemic in Germany. “Bis vor einigen Wochen hatten wir nur wenige Einzelfälle, die relativ schnell eingedämmt werden konnten”, sagte die Leiterin der Sektion Infektiologie und Tropenmedizin am Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf. Now there are many infected people in several places, especially in North Rhine-Westphalia, and one does not know where the infection comes from. “In this respect, this is a more dynamic event that goes beyond individual cases,” said Addo.

The happening is still relatively low grade at the moment. Most of the chains of infection can be traced. Overall, the situation is still well under control at the moment. Addo added, “We don’t know where we’ll be in two months.”

10.12 Uhr: Japans Quarantäne auf Schiff führte zu mehr Infektionen

Japans umstrittene Quarantäneanordnung an Bord des Kreuzfahrtschiffes “Diamond Princess” hat nach Erkenntnis von Forschern zu vermeidbar vielen Infektionen mit dem neuen Coronavirus geführt. “The infection rate on board the ship was around four times higher than what we can see on land in China’s worst infected areas,” said Joacim Rocklöv, professor of epidemiology at Umeå University in Sweden. If Japan had initially released the 3,700 passengers and crew members immediately upon arrival, not so many people would have been infected with the pathogen. Rocklöv and his colleagues came to this conclusion in a study published in the “Journal of Travel Medicine”.

10.05 Uhr: Coach vom FC St. Gallen bedauert Coronavirus-Folgen

Der deutsche Trainer Peter Zeidler vom Schweizer Tabellenführer FC St. Gallen befürchtet wegen des Coronavirus demnächst Spiele unter Ausschluss der Öffentlichkeit. “Wir haben jetzt demnächst zwei Heimspiele, und falls dem wirklich so sein sollte, dass die unter Ausschluss der Zuschauer stattfinden müssten, dann wäre das für unseren Verein brutal”, sagte der 57-Jährige mit Blick auf dann wegfallende Einnahmen zum Beispiel durch Ticketverkäufe.

Der Spieltag an diesem Wochenende wurde in der Schweiz bereits verschoben. Wegen der Coronavirus-Epidemie waren zuvor bis zum 15. März alle Sport-Großveranstaltungen verboten worden. Spiele mit mehr als 1.000 Zuschauern dürfen auf Anweisung des Bundesrats in diesem Zeitraum nicht mehr stattfinden. However, ghost games without fans or games with fewer spectators remain possible.

9.35 Uhr: Spahn ruft zu gemeinsamem Handeln auf

Mit Blick auf das erneute EU-Sondertreffen hat Bundesgesundheitsminister Jens Spahn (CDU) zu gemeinsamen Anstrengungen zur Eindämmung des neuartigen Coronavirus in Europa aufgerufen. “The situation has changed significantly in many European countries in the past few days and hours,” said Spahn. The number of infections is increasing and it is becoming increasingly difficult to track all contact chains across Europe.

“Wir stehen am Beginn einer Epidemie, in Deutschland und in Europa”, fügte Spahn hinzu. “That requires joint action.”

Gemeinsam mit seinen Kollegen aus Frankreich und Italien habe er sich “darauf gedrängt, dass sich die Gesundheitsminister der EU nächste Woche treffen”, erklärte der Minister. Ein Sprecher der EU-Kommission hatte zuvor am Freitagabend mitgeteilt, dass die EU-Gesundheitsminister bei einem Sondertreffen erneut ihr Vorgehen abstimmen wollen. According to Spahn’s ministry, the meeting is expected to take place on Friday.

9.23 Uhr: Berlins Kliniken bereiten sich vor

The state-owned hospital group Vivantes and the Charité, as large Berlin hospital providers, are prepared for patients with the new corona virus. In den neun Vivantes-Häusern gebe es rund 1.860 isolierfähige Zimmer, teilte der Konzern auf Anfrage mit. For the Senate Health Administration, however, all 38 emergency hospitals and emergency centers in Berlin are suitable for patients suffering from the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The Vivantes and Charité laboratory takes over the verification procedures for all clinics.

Vivantes has set up a corona virus task force. The areas represented include hygiene, infectious diseases, hospital management and disaster protection. For example, the committee establishes rules on how to deal with suspected cases and patients. But it is also about the use of protective clothing for medical personnel and training.

The Charité has also set up a pandemic staff for the new pneumonia Covid-19, which meets daily and assesses the current situation. There is also a pandemic plan. This preparation is not entirely new – for example, it already existed during the swine flu era.

9.19 Uhr: Coronavirus lässt Chinas Industrie einbrechen

The widespread coronavirus epidemic is weighing heavily on China’s economy: the country’s industry has plummeted as never before. Der amtliche Einkaufsmanagerindex (PMI) sank im Februar auf ein Rekordtief von 35,7 Punkten nach 50,0 Punkten im Januar, wie das Statistikamt am Samstag mitteilte. It is therefore well below the 50 meter mark, from which onward business is signaled. Even at the height of the global financial crisis more than ten years ago, the index had not plummeted so significantly. Analysts had expected 46 points to slide in February. That would have been the lowest level since January 2009. The barometer for the service sector fell to 29.6 points from 54.1 points in January.

9.06 Uhr: Rom beschließt Hilfen für Betroffene

The government in Rome launched a bundle of emergency relief for people in areas severely affected by the coronavirus on Friday evening. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s cabinet wants to give citizens the opportunity to temporarily suspend payments to utilities and insurance companies. The Italian companies weakened by the Corona crisis should receive concrete economic aid, a spokesman announced on Facebook.

In addition, students whose schools are closed due to the onset of infection with the novel corona virus should not be afraid of having their school year withdrawn. The minimum number of days for attendance is suspended according to the government’s will.

9.05 Uhr: Südkorea mit fast 600 neuen Infektionsfällen

The number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in South Korea has increased by almost 600 within 24 hours. As the health authorities said on Saturday, 594 new cases were added overnight. Damit steckten sich bisher 2.931 Menschen mit dem Erreger von Covid-19 an – so viele wie nirgendwo sonst außerhalb Chinas, wo der Ursprung der Lungenkrankheit vermutet wird. The number of deaths associated with the virus has increased by three to 16 to date.

Die Mehrzahl der neuen Fälle konzentriert sich weiter auf die südöstliche Millionen-Stadt Daegu und die umliegende Region. 476 of the new infections alone were recorded in Daegu. There is the greatest accumulation of cases among followers of the Christian sect Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

9.05 Uhr: Zahl der Infektionen in China steigt weiter

In China, another 47 people have died of Covid-19 lung disease. As the Beijing Health Commission said on Saturday, 45 of the new victims come from the particularly hard-hit province of Hubei, where the virus originally broke out. The number of new diseases also increased again. According to official information, 427 new cases were registered nationwide, 423 of them in Hubei. The total number of confirmed infections in mainland China rose to 79,251. To date, 2,835 deaths have been confirmed in China.

9.03 Uhr: United Airlines verschiebt Investorentag

Die US-Fluggesellschaft United Airlines hat aufgrund der Folgen des neuartigen Coronavirus ihren für Donnerstag geplanten Investorentag verschoben. Die Veranstaltung solle stattdessen voraussichtlich im September stattfinden, teilte das Unternehmen am Freitag nach US-Börsenschluss mit.

Da die Ausbreitung des Virus zugenommen und sich die Marktreaktion verschlechtert habe, beschäftigten Anleger derzeit ausschließlich die kurzfristigen Auswirkungen, so United Airlines. It is therefore not to be expected that productive talks about the long-term strategy could be held in the coming week.

8.43 Uhr: Coronavirus bei Mitabeiter einer Bonner Schülerbetreuung

In einer Bonner Grundschule ist ein Mitarbeiter einer Offenen Ganztagsbetreuung mit dem neuartigen Coronavirus infiziert. The city of Bonn reported this. In der Nacht habe man von dem Testergebnis erfahren und rufe jetzt alle Eltern an mit der Bitte, die Kinder zunächst zuhause zu lassen. The man had celebrated carnival in Gangelt in the Heinsberg district.

So far, almost 40 cases of infection in NRW all have a connection to the district of Heinsberg, where the 47-year-old, who is considered to be the first infected in NRW and also continues to be treated in the University Hospital Düsseldorf, also celebrated.

8.27 Uhr: FIBO in Köln wird auf zweite Jahreshälfte verschoben

Die FIBO in Köln, weltweit größte Messe für Fitness, Wellness und Gesundheit, wird wegen des grassierenden Coronavirus vom geplanten Termin im April auf die zweite Jahreshälfte verschoben. Obwohl es enttäuschend sei, die Veranstaltung zu verschieben, sei es unerlässlich, “dass wir der Gesundheit und Sicherheit aller Beteiligten Priorität einräumen”, sagte Silke Frank, Direktorin der FIBO Global Fitness Events. Die FIBO bringt jedes Jahr mehr als 1.000 Aussteller und rund 145.000 Besucher aus 135 Ländern zusammen.

8.25 Uhr: UN rät Diplomaten von Teilnahme an Konferenz ab

UN-Generalsekretär Antonio Guterres empfiehlt Ministern und Diplomaten aufgrund von Covid-19, nicht an einer jährlichen Konferenz zur Geschlechtergleichberechtigung im März teilzunehmen. Das geht aus einem Brief hervor, den Reuters einsehen konnte. Üblicherweise nehmen mehr als 7.000 Delegierte an dem Treffen teil, das dieses Jahr vom 9. bis 20. März stattfinden soll.

6.37 a.m .: Covid-19 spreads in Germany – further infections

The novel corona virus is spreading further in Germany. New cases of infection from Hesse and Baden-Württemberg were reported on Friday evening and on the night of Saturday. Im besonders betroffenen Landkreis Heinsberg in Nordrhein-Westfalen erhöhte sich die Zahl der Infizierten nach Behördenangaben um drei weitere Fälle auf 38. In dem Landkreis befinden sich rund 1.000 Menschen unter Quarantäne.

For its part, the Hessian state government reported a third case: a young woman from the district of Gießen was ill and showed “mild signs of illness”. The case is related to an infection case in NRW. A 29-year-old in the Hochtaunuskreis also shows mild symptoms. The path of infection seemed clear to him too. Another case in the Göppingen district was confirmed in Baden-Württemberg – 14 cases in the state.

5.56 a.m .: South Korea asks citizens to stay at home on weekends

South Korea is calling on its citizens to stay at home on weekends. The country is at a critical point in the fight against the corona virus, said Deputy Minister of Health Kim Kang Lip. Participation in public events and contact with other people should be avoided.

2.17 a.m .: United Airlines postpones investor day due to corona virus

The large US airline United Airlines has postponed its investor day planned for Thursday due to the consequences of the new corona virus. The event should instead take place in September, the company said after the US exchange closed.

2.01 a.m .: South Korea with almost 600 new infections

In South Korea, the number of infections increased by almost 600 within 24 hours. The health authorities said 594 new cases were added overnight. So far, 2,931 people have contracted the Covid-19 pathogen – more than anywhere else outside of China. The number of deaths in South Korea associated with the virus has increased by three to 16. The majority of new cases continue to focus on the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding region.

1.45 a.m .: Number of infections in China rises to over 79,000

In China, another 47 people have died of Covid-19 lung disease. According to the Beijing Health Commission, 45 of the new victims come from the particularly hard-hit province of Hubei, where the virus originally broke out. The number of new diseases also increased again. According to official information, 427 new cases were registered nationwide, 423 of them in Hubei. The total number of confirmed infections in mainland China rose to 79,251. To date, 2,835 deaths have been confirmed in China.

Friday, February 28, 2020, 9:22 p.m .: Crisis team advises the cancellation of certain major events

The federal government will in future require travel companies to provide information on the health of passengers coming to Germany from a total of five countries. This is intended to limit the spread of the novel corona virus in the Federal Republic. The crisis team of the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Ministry of Health announced that the regulations for carriers in air and ship traffic would be expanded accordingly.

In addition to China, the health status of passengers should be reported for travelers from South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran before entering the country. In addition, information on disease prevention should be distributed to all travelers who come to Germany via a national border. According to the information, this regulation also applies to passengers in train and bus traffic.

The rail companies are also obliged to report passengers with symptoms of coronavirus disease to the authorities. The crisis team is also preparing measures to ensure the supply of protective equipment. “This includes in particular a planned central procurement and stockpiling by the federal government,” said the ministries.

The principles of the Robert Koch Institute should be followed in the risk assessment of large events. “The crisis team believes that if these principles are applied, imminent major international events such as the ITB should be canceled.” The world’s largest travel trade fair ITB in Berlin was canceled by the organizers on Friday evening.

9:20 p.m .: Second infection detected in Hesse

A second infection with the novel corona virus has been confirmed in Hessen. The Sars-CoV-2 pathogen was detected in a 29-year-old from the Hochtaunuskreis, the Ministry of Social Affairs said. The case is related to the first Hessian coronavirus infected from the Lahn-Dill district.

The 29-year-old showed mild symptoms and was isolated at home. He was looked after closely by the health department and his condition was checked regularly. The health department is currently checking whether there are any contact persons that the man could have infected.

19:52: France: Multiple herds of infection across the country

In France, the number of people infected with the novel corona virus has risen to 57. Nineteen new cases were confirmed on Friday, Health Minister Olivier Véran said. This was a new stage in the epidemic, he said. There are now several foci of infection across the country. Véran recommended not to shake hands until further notice.

In France, two people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus had already died. An 80-year-old Chinese tourist died in mid-February, and a 60-year-old Frenchman died on Wednesday, the first death of a French citizen in France.

19:35: Berlin travel fair ITB canceled

The organizers of the world’s largest travel trade fair ITB Berlin have canceled the event because of the corona virus. That said a spokesman for the fair of the German press agency. The fair should open its gates in the capital from March 4 to 8. In the days and weeks before, more and more exhibitors had withdrawn, not only from China. The fair management continued to hold on to the ITB. The fair was already fully booked.

According to the trade fair company, the responsible health department in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf has significantly increased requirements. “Among other things, the authority orders: Every trade fair participant must prove to Messe Berlin that it does not come from the defined risk areas or that they have had contact with a person from the risk areas,” said Messe Berlin. “The conditions as a whole cannot be implemented by Messe Berlin.”

Of the 10,000 expected exhibitors from all over the world, 22 would have come from China, 25 more from Hong Kong and Taiwan. The organizers originally expected around 160,000 visitors, but had lowered expectations somewhat in the days before due to the virus.

The ITB is an important meeting point for the international travel industry. Just a few days before the cancellation, Messe Berlin and the ITB operators had expressed confidence. The fair would take place as planned, it was said at the beginning of the week. In the further course, the requirements in front of exhibitors were tightened. For example, participants who were in high-risk areas or who show typical symptoms of the lung disease Covid-19, which can be triggered by the virus, should not be admitted.

7:25 p.m .: Another coronavirus case in Baden-Württemberg

Baden-Württemberg reports another infection with the corona virus. The Ministry of Social Affairs in Stuttgart announced that it was a 32-year-old man in the Heilbronn district. He was in Milan until February 21 and was admitted to the hospital after having respiratory problems. This increases the number of confirmed infections in Baden-Württemberg to 13.

7:19 p.m .: Lufthansa plans to cut offers due to corona virus

Lufthansa plans to significantly reduce its flight offerings due to the spread of the novel corona virus. How this affects the business figures is currently not assessable, the group said on Friday.

Lufthansa has decided to take further measures to counter the economic consequences, the airline said. The offer of short and medium-haul flights could then be reduced by up to a quarter in the coming weeks, depending on the further development in the spread of the coronavirus. The Lufthansa Group airlines would also further reduce their program for long-haul connections.

The number of long-haul jets of the Lufthansa Group that are not used in calculations will increase from 13 to up to 23 aircraft. The group also examines the possibility of short-time working in various areas.

7:14 p.m .: Cologne fitness fair Fibo postponed

The Cologne fitness fair Fibo is postponed due to the spread of the corona virus. Instead of beginning of April, it should take place in the second half of 2020, the organizers said on Friday evening. “Although it is disappointing to postpone the event, it is essential that we give priority to the health and safety of everyone involved,” said Silke Frank, director of FIBO Global Fitness Events. According to the organizers, Fibo brings together over 1,000 exhibitors and around 145,000 visitors from 135 countries in Cologne every year.

6.43 p.m .: Meeting of the Federal Government’s crisis team continues

The German government’s crisis team advises on further measures against the new corona virus. According to dpa information, the meeting in Berlin initially continued on early Friday evening. Among other things, criteria for dealing with large events such as trade fairs are to be developed, as was previously said. This should help the competent local authorities to decide on measures. The crisis team should not make any specific recommendations. It is about an “action orientation” in order to guarantee comparable crisis measures in comparable situations. Advice should also be given on the availability of protective equipment such as breathing masks.

Meeting of the German government’s crisis team: At the meeting, further precautions against the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 are to be discussed. Among other things, criteria for dealing with major events are to be worked out. (Source: dpa)

6.40 p.m .: At least 210 coronavirus deaths in Iran

At least 210 people have died of coronavirus in several cities in Iran, the BBC reports, citing hospital circles.

18:31: Infantino: cancellation of the March international matches not excluded

FIFA President Gianni Infantino does not consider a cancellation of the upcoming international football matches in March due to the corona virus unthinkable. “I wouldn’t rule anything out at the moment,” the 49-year-old said on Friday night in Holywood, Northern Ireland, according to the AP news agency. “I hope we don’t have to go in that direction. (…) We shouldn’t underestimate that and say it’s nothing. But we also can’t overreact and panic. We have to follow the instructions given by the authorities. “



FIFA President Gianni Infantino: Due to the corona virus, Infantino believes that a cancellation of the internationals scheduled for March is not excluded. (Source: imago images)

The German national team will play against Spain on 26 March in Madrid and against Italy in Nuremberg five days later in preparation for the European Championship 2020. As of now, these games are not up for discussion even after the Sars-CoV-2 outbreak in Germany.

Games without a spectator, as currently practiced as a precaution in Italian football, are only a short-term solution for Infantino. “You cannot imagine that a competition will be held over several months with several games behind closed doors.”

6:21 pm: Three more deaths in Italy

Authorities report three more coronavirus deaths in northern Italy’s Lombardy.

There have been 888 confirmed coronavirus infections in Italy. This includes the 21 people who have already died from the virus and 46 people who have since recovered, the authorities report.

6:16 pm: Oil prices are also accelerating downhill due to corona virus

Oil prices continued their rapid downturn on Friday as part of a general sell-off in international financial markets due to the coronavirus crisis. Prices for US oil and crude oil from the North Sea have been falling for six consecutive trading days.

Over the week, the oil market was heading for the worst losses since 2011. Since the end of last week, crude oil has become cheaper on the world market. In the course of a trading week, the price for crude oil from the USA slipped by around 19 percent and for North Sea oil by around 16 percent.

In the late afternoon, a barrel (159 liters) of the North Sea Brent was traded for $ 50.45. That was $ 1.73 less than the previous day. The price of American WTI crude fell $ 2.43 to $ 44.66. Crude oil prices are currently at their lowest levels since the turn of 2018/2019.

“With the recent price drop, the Brent oil price has given back all profits since the beginning of 2019,” said commodities expert Carsten Fritsch from Commerzbank. In his opinion, the upcoming meeting of the funding countries grouped in the Opec next week will gain “additional explosiveness”. The Opec + brings together members of the oil cartel and allied producing countries such as Russia.

With the downward slide in oil prices, the pressure on the major oil producing countries to further reduce their production increases noticeably. According to experts, the oil cartel is facing a groundbreaking decision. Even with a comparatively sharp cut in production, it should be difficult to stop the current price slump, said Howie Lee, an expert at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation. If the Opec were to cut a million barrels a day, this could at best “support” the oil price a little. Lower cuts would be a disappointment for the market, Howie Lee said.

6:08 pm: Researchers: Coronavirus circulated “unnoticed for weeks” in Italy

According to Italian researchers, the Chinese corona virus circulated “unnoticed” in Italy for weeks before the first cases were detected. The pathogen may have been in the country since mid-January, and it appears that it has mutated since then, the head of the Biomedical Research Institute, Massimo Galli, told AFP on Friday. Galli’s team at the Sacco hospital in Milan had previously managed to isolate the Italian strain.

The fact that the pathogen has now mutated is not an “incredible discovery,” said Galli. The virus changes from person to person. But this discovery helps to better understand the “dynamics of the epidemic”: Why, for example, Italy has a particularly high number of infections or what differences there are between the pathogen and the corona virus in China. This could also help with the treatment and possible development of a vaccine.

To investigate the pathogen, Galli’s team, led by immunologist Claudia Balotti, used samples from three patients from the most severely affected small town of Codogno and its surroundings. “Patient 1” is considered to be a 38-year-old who infected his wife, a friend, a bar visitor, doctors, nurses and other patients in the local hospital before the virus was discovered. To whom “patient 1” got infected is still unclear.

Around 650 people tested positive in Italy by Friday, just over 300 are also ill. 17 mostly older people or people with previous illnesses died.

The fact that so many cases have been reported in the meantime does not mean that the virus is spreading unchecked, says Galli. Most of the cases are people who have been infected before but have not yet been tested. In the closed “‘Red Zone’ ‘they are still looking for and testing all contacts of the patients, therefore they find the other cases”.

According to the expert, the majority of infections can be traced back to Codogno. Galli’s colleague Balotta estimates that it will take “weeks” to determine the exact date of arrival of the mutant strain in Italy. The results would probably only be available “when the epidemic is over,” she says.

6:01 pm: Köpping: No case with new corona virus in Saxony

There is no confirmed case of infection with the new corona virus in Saxony. Health Minister Petra Köpping (SPD) said this in a video message distributed on Facebook. She restricted that this could change quickly.

The minister assured that the people would be kept reliably up to date. “The Robert Koch Institute, the Ministry and I keep you up to date with the latest developments,” said Köpping, addressing the citizens directly.

The minister called for calm. It was important to be careful, but not to stir up panic. Hamster purchases are unnecessary. “You don’t need to make purchases that go beyond normal,” she said.

5.50 p.m .: Concern of coronavirus pandemic: Dax with the blackest week since August 2011

The price slide due to concerns about a coronavirus pandemic peaked on Friday with a Dax loss of more than 5 percent at times. However, the leading German index recovered somewhat in late trading and closed at 3.86 percent in the minus at 11 890.35 points. With a slide of 12.44 percent since last Friday, investors nevertheless experienced the blackest week since the stock market crash in August 2011, which was connected with the global financial crisis.

5.45 p.m .: man from Nuremberg tested positive for the corona virus

A man from Nuremberg tested positive for the novel corona virus during a business trip to Baden-Württemberg. The 36-year-old was treated in isolation in a hospital in Karlsruhe, said the Ministry of Health in Stuttgart and the city of Nuremberg on Friday. His family also showed symptoms, it said. The wife, two children, and the husband’s mother-in-law are in a Nuremberg isolation ward for clarification, it said. The test results are expected on Saturday at the earliest. There are now twelve people in Baden-Württemberg who have been infected with the new Sars-CoV-2 virus.

17:28: Organizers fear losses due to corona virus

In view of the cancellation of major events in northern Italy and Switzerland due to the corona virus, concert and tour operators in Germany are concerned. As the Federal Association of Concert and Event Management (BDKV) announced on Friday, the possible cancellation of events threatens the existence of many companies in the industry. “We have been seeing a significant drop in ticket sales for a few days now,” said association president Jens Milchow.

“If we have to cancel events in the future due to official orders, numerous event companies are at risk of economic collapse,” said the association president. The association therefore appealed to the authorities to order cancellations only after a case-by-case assessment and in the event of a specific risk situation.

According to a study by the Society for Consumer Research commissioned by the BDKV, around 5 billion euros are generated annually with concerts and other events. Hamburg alone has 2.3 million short vacationers who attend music events.

5.17 p.m .: Corona virus spread: Lückenkemper does not want Olympic games without spectators

For sprinter Gina Lückenkemper, Olympic games without spectators are not an option. “I don’t think the IOC does that. Either the games are canceled or they take place – and if they take place, they take place as usual,” said the 23-year-old Soesterin with reference to the “Westfälischer Anzeiger” on the spread of the coronavirus. The European Championship runner-up wants to continue her preparation for the competitions in Tokyo over 100 meters: “I have no choice but to prepare myself optimally for the Olympic Games and to wait and see whether they take place.”

The International Olympic Committee is still holding on to the Tokyo Olympics despite the Corona virus outbreak in Japan. IOC President Thomas Bach announced that the IOC Coordination Commission is fully committed to the scheduled staging of the Summer Games. The Summer Games are scheduled to open on July 24th.

5:06 pm: Hong Kong quarantines pets of coronavirus infected people

All pets from Hong Kong coronavirus infected should be quarantined according to government orders. As the authorities announced on Friday, the dog of a 60-year-old patient is already being treated in an isolation ward because he may have contracted Sars-CoV-2. “Samples from the nasal and oral cavity tested weakly positive for COVID-19,” said a government spokesman.

According to the spokesman, it is unclear whether the dog was actually infected with the virus or whether the low values ​​in the nose and mouth area could possibly come from its environment. The dog did not show any “relevant symptoms”, but was put in quarantine as a precaution for 14 days, it said. The four-legged friend is therefore closely monitored medically and subjected to further tests.

The dog was taken out of its owner’s house on Wednesday and taken to the isolation ward of a hospital after the 60-year-old woman had tested positive for the novel Chinese corona virus.

This is the first time that a government worldwide has quarantined pets due to the coronavirus epidemic. So far, there have been no signs that pets such as dogs or cats can contract the virus or spread it to humans. Regardless, the Hong Kong government ordered that all pets of infected people be quarantined and regularly tested for the virus for 14 days.

So far, 94 cases of infection have been confirmed in the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong, where two people died of respiratory disease Covid-19. So far there have been more than 83,000 cases worldwide.

16:57: WHO: Risk of worldwide spread of the coronavirus “very high”

Given the growing number of coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) has set the risk of the virus spreading worldwide from “high” to “very high”. But the fight against the spread of the new virus Sars-CoV-2 is not yet lost, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday in Geneva. “Containment starts with everyone,” he said. “Together we are strong. Our biggest enemy is not the virus. Our biggest enemies are fear, rumors and stigma. What we need are facts, reason and solidarity.”

Most cases have so far been traced to other infected people or regions with many cases. “We still have no evidence that the virus spreads freely in the population,” he said. Tedros reiterated health services advice, including that everyone should wash their hands thoroughly, find trusted sources, stay away from others if they feel unwell, and inform people they have been in contact with.

According to him, about 20 vaccines are under development, and some drugs are being tested. There will be first results in the coming weeks. The novel Sars-CoV-2 virus can trigger the lung disease Covid-19.

16:37: General practitioners on coronavirus: “Protective materials are becoming scarce”

Due to the spread of the novel corona virus, protective materials are becoming scarce in many GP practices in Lower Saxony. It is currently difficult to re-order equipment such as protective gowns or face masks – also because the majority of them are produced in China, said the chairman of the Lower Saxony Family Doctor Association, Mathias Berndt, on Friday.

In view of the increasing number of confirmed infections in Germany, Berndt called for a different approach to suspected cases in Lower Saxony. “We need specialist practices where the diagnostics are done,” said the doctor. The protective materials could then be concentrated on these centers. It is conceivable to locate the regional contact points at emergency outpatient departments or health offices – possibly also in containers or tents, in order to separate those affected from other patients.

If you think you have been infected with the new virus, you should first call your family doctor. According to Berndt, patients with suspected Sars-CoV-2 are usually summoned outside of normal office hours to take a smear. This is no longer practicable with increasing numbers of illnesses. “We have to separate patient flows,” said Berndt.

The association chief praised the crisis management in Lower Saxony. “There is remarkably good coordination between the authorities.” The situation is reassessed every day.

4:18 p.m .: Federal government crisis team met

The German government’s crisis team met in Berlin on Friday to discuss further precautions against the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. Among other things, criteria for dealing with large events such as trade fairs are to be developed, as was previously said. This should help the competent local authorities to decide on measures. The crisis team should not make any specific recommendations. It is about an “action orientation” in order to guarantee comparable crisis measures in comparable situations.

Advice should also be given on the availability of protective equipment such as breathing masks and special suits, which are in high demand worldwide. The crisis team has already launched the first measures. For example, flight passengers who come with machines from South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy should also provide information on their accessibility after landing. This already applies to direct flights from China. Such “exit cards” are intended to enable quick contact if it turns out that someone was infected on board.

16:14: The number of infected in the district of Heinsberg increased to 35

“Half of the crisis team would be affected”: The Heinsberg district administrator explains why not all contact persons have to be quarantined. (Quelle: Reuters)

In the district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 35. That said district administrator Stephan Pusch (CDU). With the exception of a couple who are being hospitalized, the other courses of the disease are mild. The infected would be quarantined at home. According to the district administrator, a total of around a thousand people are currently in quarantine in the district. The so-called person zero, the origin of the contagion chains in the district, is still not known, said Pusch.

Given the many cross-connections between people and the possible sources of infection, it is hardly possible to determine all contact persons. “There are limits,” said Pusch. The focus is on ensuring that patients who are actually ill are examined by the family doctor as soon as possible and that the further procedure is decided.

Gangelt, a town of 12,500 inhabitants on the German-Dutch border north of Aachen, is particularly affected in the district. The couple in question, who is in a clinic, comes from the town. The sick husband took part in a carnival event with around 400 visitors. According to Pusch, the couple’s children and relatives were tested negatively for the coronavirus. Test results from a day care center where the woman works should be available on Friday evening.

4.10 p.m .: Ministry of Health for cancellation of the tourism exchange

The Federal Ministry of Health is, according to the Ministry, because of the spread of the corona virus for a cancellation of the International Tourism Exchange (ITB) in Berlin. A corresponding “picture” report was confirmed in ministry circles on Friday. The ministry had drawn up a catalog of principles for the upcoming meeting of the federal government’s crisis team, which will now be discussed there. If one bases these principles, the decision to ITB can only be rejection. At larger events, the traceability of contact persons in the case of infections with the coronavirus is extremely difficult.

4:04 pm: Virologist Drosten expects a high number of infected people

According to an expert, high numbers of infections with the new corona virus can be expected in Germany. “It will probably infect 60 to 70 percent, but we don’t know at what time,” said Christian Drosten, a virologist from the Berlin Charité. “It can take two years or even longer.” The infection process only becomes problematic if it occurs in a compressed, short time. “That is why the authorities are doing everything they can to detect and slow down outbreaks.”



Christian Drosten, Director of the Institute of Virology at the Charité in Berlin: According to Drosten, 60 to 70 percent in Germany will be infected with the corona virus, but it is not yet possible to say at what time. (Source: dpa)

According to Drosten, numbers from China indicate that this could happen as in the great flu pandemics of 1957 and 1968. “I don’t think it will be like the Spanish flu in 1918.” The pattern with a decrease in numbers in summer and a recurrence afterwards could be similar. “I believe that we can keep the virus here with us on a very, very small flame, maybe even on such a small flame that we hardly notice it in everyday life,” said Drosten. “But that doesn’t mean that it’s gone.” You then have to continue to look for it.

Germany is excellently prepared for the lung disease Covid-19. “If the whole pandemic happens before the virus becomes a common cold virus and no longer stands out, it can be dealt with in two years,” said Drosten. “If it is a year, it will be much harder because we have a lot more cases at the same time.”

15.55: Coronavirus case in Düsseldorf: 1,500 colleagues should stay at home

After the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 was detected in an employee of a large consulting company in Düsseldorf, 1,500 colleagues of the man should stay at home for the time being. The management consultancy Ernst & Young (EY) reported on Friday that it had been informed about the illness of its employee on Thursday evening and had drawn the consequences. “We have informed all employees of the branch concerned and asked them to stay at home until further notice,” said a company spokesman.

Around 1,400 Ernst & Young employees in Düsseldorf and another 110 employees at the Essen branch, where the man also worked occasionally, are affected. According to Ernst & Young, the employee had no contact with clients. A restricted operation can be maintained by working in the home office, the spokesman emphasized.

The “NRZ” had previously reported on the events. According to their information, the employee comes from the Heinsberg district.

3:39 pm: Virologist: Covid-19 probably remains permanent like influenza

According to experts, Germany will have to live with the new corona virus in the same way as with normal flu. The virologist Christian Drosten expects one of the highest number of cases in Europe in Germany, “because our population is very keen to travel,” as the expert from the Berlin Charité said on Thursday evening on ZDF.

The chair of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, does not expect a vaccine before 2021. “In a few years we will be living with another flu-like illness called Covid-19 that we can vaccinate against. Now it is time to manage the transition,” Montgomery told Passauer Neue Presse on Friday.



Frank Ulrich Montgomery, Chairman of the World Medical Association: “In a few years we will live with another flu-like illness called Covid-19, against which we can vaccinate. Now the transition has to be managed,” said Montgomery of the “Passauer Neue Presse” ” from Friday. (Source: imago images)

Drosten said on the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner”: “We will see in the next few days that new cases and small groups of cases will spring up like mushrooms.” According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there have been at least 53 coronavirus infections in Germany to date. At least 37 cases have become known in the past few days – mainly in the federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg, as an RKI list shows. Despite the new cases, the institute does not yet see a wide range of illnesses in Germany. Overall, the assessment remains that the risk is low to moderate, said RKI Vice Director Lars Schaade on Friday.

15:34: Twelve confirmed coronavirus cases in Baden-Württemberg

The number of infections with the novel corona virus continues to increase in Baden-Württemberg. The health ministry announced on Friday afternoon that two other people were ill. A man from Nuremberg reported sick during a business trip in Karlsruhe and is looked after in isolation in the fan city. His family in Nuremberg also showed symptoms, it said. The authorities from Freiburg reported another case. There, a man from the district of Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald was tested positive after a trip to Italy. There are now twelve people in Baden-Württemberg who have been infected with the new Sars-CoV-2 virus.

The ministry had already reported two new cases in the morning, including a man from the Ludwigsburg district. He was “fished out” during the so-called influenza surveillance. This means that samples in the laboratory of the State Health Office that have been tested for influenza are also automatically checked for the coronavirus. This is the first case that has been identified in this way.

The other case is a man from the Rhein-Neckar district who reported on Wednesday evening after returning from a skiing holiday in South Tyrol.

3:32 pm: Bundeswehr creates additional capacities due to corona virus

The Bundeswehr medical service is preparing additional measures to combat the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The medical service announced on Friday that more than 1,200 places would be available for isolated accommodation of soldiers suspected of being infected. So far, a soldier has been infected.

The five Bundeswehr hospitals are prepared to be able to treat patients infected with Sars-CoV-2 in single isolation according to valid guidelines. In addition, each of the Bundeswehr hospitals provides places for people with intensive care who are affected by Covid 19, it said.

“We are facing the following challenges: Information about the virus must be available in an open, honest, central and understandable manner. This is the crucial basis for not every coughing or runny nose in the family leading to fear and insecurity in winter “explained senior physician Thomas Harbaum, who is responsible for preventive medicine in the Bundeswehr. “At the same time, it is important to use our preparations for an epidemic now and to implement all measures that prevent as far as possible spreading domestically and in our areas of operation.”

The Bundeswehr medical service is initially responsible for supplying the approximately 184,000 soldiers. If civil authorities request support, this will be checked on a case-by-case basis.

15.28 Uhr: Italien bittet EU-Partner um Schutzmasken

Italy has asked its European partners for help with the procurement of protective masks, according to the EU Commission. Now is being checked which Member States can send the required masks to the country particularly affected by the new corona virus, said a government spokeswoman on Friday in Brussels.

At the same time, a process is running to jointly purchase material for personal protection against the virus. The health ministers of the 27 EU member states had initiated this at their meeting on February 13, it said. Until Friday, however, it was not clear how many countries would have registered which needs.

The Commission is concerned about the economic impact of the virus crisis. Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton wants the effects to be examined across the EU, said the spokeswoman. The topic will be on the agenda of the Council of Ministers in March.

The federal government is also looking for solutions to keep protective equipment available, for example for medical personnel. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had said on Thursday evening in the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner” that it should be checked which stocks existed in Germany. In addition – if necessary through seizures or export bans – it was also legally necessary to ensure that none of these left the country.

3:23 pm: Trial participation for twenties “unreasonable”

The former DFB President Theo Zwanziger does not want to travel to Bellinzona in Switzerland for the summer fairy tale process, also out of fear of being infected with the novel corona virus. “I think it is absolutely unreasonable to take a trip to Ticino, which borders on Lombardy and in which events are canceled,” said Zwanziger on Friday to the German Press Agency.



Theo Zwanziger (archive picture): The former DFB president Theo Zwanziger does not want to travel to Bellinzona in Switzerland for the summer fairy tale process, also because of fear of being infected with the novel corona virus. (Source: dpa)

The 74-year-old has been charged by the Swiss authorities with suspicion of improper conduct of business. The first of ten days of negotiations is scheduled for March 9. In addition to the twenties, the former DFB officials Wolfgang Niersbach and Horst R. Schmidt as well as the former Swiss FIFA general secretary Urs Linsi are among the accused. All have always rejected the allegations.

3:19 p.m .: Robert Koch Institute: 53 corona records in Germany

So far, according to the Robert Koch Institute, there is at least 53 evidence of coronavirus infections in Germany. At least 37 cases have become known in the past few days – mainly in the federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg, as an RKI list shows. In addition, according to a dpa evaluation, there are cases in Rhineland-Palatinate, Bavaria, Hesse and an infected person in Schleswig-Holstein who works in Hamburg. There are also 16 older cases, the last of which became known in Bavaria on February 11. There was no other known infection from them.

3:14 p.m .: Unknowns fail in Brandenburg with coronavirus trickery

In Brandenburg, unknown people have failed with a coronavirus trick on seniors. A telephone caller claimed to be the grandson of two women from the Oberhavel district, who needed 100,000 euros to treat his coronavirus disease, the police in Neuruppin said on Friday. The police stopped an 85-year-old in Mühlenbecker Land shortly before the 22,000 euros were handed over to the fraudsters.

On Thursday afternoon, the 82 and 67 year old seniors received a call from their supposed grandson. In both cases, the stranger claimed 100,000 euros. Neither responded to the request and hung up.

Later that afternoon, the 85-year-old’s daughter-in-law informed the officials. The man was called by his alleged son, who was being treated for a coronavirus infection. Another man called later, claiming to be a senior doctor in a hospital. He pretended to need 22,000 euros to treat the supposed son.

The 85-year-old then drove to his bank and withdrew the money. The police were able to meet him in good time before the money was handed over and prevent him from paying. He then paid the money back to the bank and filed a complaint.

3.10 p.m .: Because of Corona, no towns would be sealed off in Bavaria

The closure of entire towns due to the corona virus, such as in Italy, is not under discussion in Bavaria, according to the state government. “Sealing off an entire village is definitely not an issue,” said Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) in Munich on Friday after a cabinet meeting on the spread of the corona virus in Germany and Bavaria. The Free State envisaged the strategy of isolating and quarantining people who are ill or suspected of being ill.

3:02 p.m .: Laschet warns of panic about corona virus

According to Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU), the corona infections in North Rhine-Westphalia have led to a serious situation. Panic and alarmism would be wrong, however, he said on Friday after a visit to the crisis team of the Heinsberg district, which had been hit hardest so far.



Armin Laschet (right, CDU), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Stephan Pusch, District Administrator of the Heinsberg District: More and more people in the Heinsberg District have to stay at home as a precaution after the first cases of infection with the novel corona virus – but Laschet warned of panic and alarmism , (Source: dpa)

The Prime Minister wanted to get first-hand information on site and thank all the helpers. Now it is important to inform about everything that helps to contain the coronavirus, said Laschet. “The state of North Rhine-Westphalia will continue to do its part to do justice to this situation. We guarantee full support.”

2:58 pm: Authorities: restricted area in the district of Heinsberg has not been an issue so far

According to North Rhine-Westphalian authorities, no restricted area has been planned in the Heinsberg district, which is particularly badly affected by the coronavirus. Both the Düsseldorf Ministry of Health and the district of Heinsberg denied media reports to the contrary on Friday. A restricted area has not yet been an issue, spokesmen from both authorities said at the request of the German Press Agency. 20 coronavirus cases are currently known in NRW. According to estimates by the authorities, 1,000 people are in quarantine at home in the Heinsberg district alone.

2:55 pm: More and more countries are reporting coronavirus infections

The corona virus is spreading worldwide and also in Europe: The Netherlands, Lithuania and Belarus were added in Europe, while on Friday for the first time a country in southern Africa, Nigeria, also reported a case of infection with the lung disease Covid-19. The new type of corona virus continued to be virulent, particularly in South Korea and Iran. Major events in Switzerland have been canceled, and Basel Fastnacht is also affected.

2:47 p.m .: Bavaria’s doctors complain about the lack of corona protective clothing

Many physicians in Bavaria complain about problems with the procurement of suitable protective clothing for the treatment of patients with the coronavirus. This was said on Friday by State Minister for Health Melanie Huml (CSU) after a cabinet meeting to deal with the disease. The state government is in discussions with manufacturers of the statutory health insurance association, the medical profession and the federal government. At the moment there is also discussion as to whether the tests for an infection could be carried out in a more central manner at a “more gentle” manner. So fewer protective suits are necessary.

2:41 pm: Two schools in North Rhine-Westphalia cancel classes

Due to the corona virus, two schools in Bielefeld and Mönchengladbach canceled their lessons. This was announced by speakers of both cities on Friday. After an employee was suspected of being ill, the school management and health department in Bielefeld had decided to skip classes, said a spokesman for the Westphalia-Lippe landscape association. A school in Mönchengladbach is expected to be closed on Monday and Tuesday because the brother of a teacher has been tested positive for the corona virus.

The health authorities generally decide whether schools will be closed, the Ministry of Education in NRW said. In exceptional cases, the school management “to avert substantial concrete dangers” could also cause the closure. School administrators could also exclude schoolchildren from teaching in individual cases if they pose a health risk.

Despite the current corona virus situation, parents are not allowed to keep their children away from school themselves. Compulsory education continues to apply as long as the schools are not closed, the Ministry of Education said. Parents could only make a decision about taking classes to avoid coronavirus infection in consultation with a doctor.

2:22 pm: British passenger of the “Diamond Princess” died

A Brit who was a passenger on the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” has died, according to a report by the Japanese news agency Kyodo. The ship is quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama.

14:08: LKA: Cyber ​​criminals take advantage of concerns about corona virus

The State Criminal Police Office of Lower Saxony has warned of a medical fake shop on the Internet that takes advantage of the concerns about the spread of the new type of corona virus. Cybercriminals advertise through an alleged online medicine shop, for example with various respiratory masks, as the LKA warned on Twitter. The perpetrators sent their offer to numerous recipients by spam mail and misused the company name of a real German company – which had already filed a complaint. In the case of an order and payment from the fakeshop, the LKA advised to contact the respective payment provider and to stop the payment.

02:02 p.m .: Virus fear leads to first hamster purchases

The fear of the corona virus is causing the first hamster purchases in Germany. Numerous retail chains reported on Friday in a survey by the German Press Agency that sales figures for products such as canned goods and disinfectants, in some cases significantly increased. In the short term, there were also bottlenecks in some stores.

The discounter Lidl said: “In some regions and branches we have significantly higher sales.” Durable foods such as canned goods and pasta, but also toilet paper and disinfectants are currently in high demand. Lidl is working intensively to ensure the supply of goods in the branches.

Aldi Süd also reported increased demand. The company emphasized: “We are prepared for this and are increasing our inventory accordingly.” Aldi Nord “occasionally” reported higher sales volumes of durable food and hygiene products. This could lead to articles being temporarily out of stock in the markets. However, the company has ruled out far-reaching delivery bottlenecks for food or hygiene products “at the present time”. The large-scale discounter Kaufland also conceded: “Bottlenecks can arise for products that are in high demand at short notice.”

The supermarket chain Rewe recorded “not nationwide, but certainly nationwide” an increased demand for durable food. The supply of goods for Rewe-Märke and the Group’s own discount chain Penny continues to be normal. The hypermarket chain Real made a similar statement. A spokesman said the company has already increased inventory and is monitoring developments so it can respond to further changes in demand as quickly as possible.

The German Trade Association (HDE) emphasized that the delivery structures in the trade are “efficient and well prepared so that the supply of the population is guaranteed”.

1:55 p.m .: 1,200 examinations for coronavirus per day in Bavaria

According to the State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL), 1,200 samples are currently being tested for the novel corona virus in Bavaria every day. “It will be even more,” said LGL director Andreas Zapf in Munich on Friday after a meeting with members of the cabinet. The current number calm him down. Laboratory capacity has been increasing since January, and not all of the facilities in Bavaria have been involved yet.

1:48 p.m .: State of emergency in Japan – Olympia in danger

The corona virus is getting closer and closer to the summer games in Tokyo. A state of emergency was declared on the Japanese island of Hokkaido – and thus also in the Olympic town of Sapporo.



The governor of Hokkaido, Naomichi Suzuki: Due to the corona virus, a state of emergency was declared on the Japanese island of Hokkaido – the summer Olympics are also in danger. (Quelle: AP/dpa)

The capital of the second largest island in Japan, the venue for the 1972 Winter Olympics, is said to be the site of the Olympic marathon and walking competitions at the Summer Games. Hokkaido’s 5.7 million residents were asked not to leave their homes at the weekend. 63 people are currently infected.

In contrast, the Tokyo marathon scheduled for Sunday is to take place as planned. The organizers had already decided ten days ago to allow only 200 elite athletes to participate. Usually, around 40,000 hobby runners always went on the course through the Japanese capital.

13:36: Bavaria sets up crisis team on the corona virus

Bavaria sets up a crisis team on the corona virus. This was announced by Health Minister Melanie Huml (CSU) on Friday after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee in Munich. The Ministry of the Interior is primarily involved in this. So far, a Ministry of Health working group has met around 25 times, Huml said. This has recently been reinforced with representatives of other ministries.

1.33 pm: No further coronavirus cases after infection by a clinician in Hamburg

After the infection of a pediatrician at Hamburg University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) with the new coronovirus, there have been no other confirmed cases of infection. The authorities and UKE announced this on Friday in the Hanseatic city. Around 50 close contacts of the man from the patient and colleague circles are currently being monitored and isolated. However, tests for possible infections among these were still ongoing.

1:28 pm: Due to corona virus: Althusmann’s trip to Asia threatens to be canceled

A nearly one-week trip to Asia by Lower Saxony’s Economics Minister Bernd Althusmann (CDU) is due to be canceled due to the corona virus. A trip to Vietnam and Thailand “with a view to the health of all participants” may not take place, said a spokesman for the ministry on Friday in Hanover. “A cancellation seems likely at the moment.” The departure was previously scheduled for March 8th. In Bangkok, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Althusmann wanted to visit companies from the automotive industry, digitalization, logistics and renewable energies with a business delegation.

1:13 p.m .: 35 people in quarantine in Mönchengladbach

Because of the doctor infected with the coronavirus at a clinic in Mönchengladbach, about 35 people are now in quarantine. The man had been in contact with 15 patients and 20 employees of the Maria Hilf clinics in Mönchengladbach, a spokesman for the city said on Friday. So far they have been without symptoms. A patient with symptoms had been tested negative for the virus.

The clinic doctor was on duty on Monday in Mönchengladbach. He is also in quarantine and has been instructed to stay at home for now. The doctor lives in the Heinsberg district and is said to have had contact with an infected couple at a carnival session in Gangelt.

1:10 p.m .: Federal government wants uniform standards in crisis management

In the fight against the spread of the new corona virus, the federal government is striving to achieve uniform standards nationwide, for example for handling large events. The crisis team set up in Berlin wanted to provide action orientation so that the competent authorities in the states and municipalities can make comparable decisions in comparable situations, a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior said on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the crisis team’s deliberations on Friday afternoon should be about developing criteria for major events. These are intended to help local authorities to take concrete measures. “There will be no recommendation,” said a spokeswoman. “The decision remains on the spot.” This also applies to the International Tourism Exchange (ITB), which is due in Berlin next week.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) discussed the situation with health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and interior minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) and continues to be informed, as government spokesman Steffen Seibert said. The main goal is to limit the spread of viruses and to ensure the care of infected people and the information of the citizens. The federal government is in close contact with the states, local authorities and EU partners.

1:05 p.m .: Thuringian schools were closed on suspicion

Due to suspected infections with the novel corona virus, two schools in the Ilm district were closed and school buildings in the Weimar Land were disinfected. This was announced by the district office of the Ilm district and the responsible school authority in Central Thuringia on Friday.

A 15-year-old from Amt Wachsenburg was admitted to the Ilm-Kreis clinics on Thursday with suspected Covid 19 disease for isolated treatment. Test results are expected at the weekend. At least until there is a finding, the lessons at the regular school in Ichtershausen, which the boy attends, are canceled. A primary school is also housed in the building complex. There will also be no normal school operations there for the time being, it said at the district office.

There is also suspicion of an eight-year-old student in the rural community of Ilmtal-Weinstrasse, said the responsible school authorities. Various media previously reported on the case. Until it is clarified whether there is actually an infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, parents are free to decide whether to send their children to class, it said.

12.58 p.m .: Strong demand for disinfectants in pharmacies

The fear of infection with the novel corona virus has caused the demand for disinfectants and mouthguards to rise sharply in pharmacies in Thuringia as well. “However, mouthguards are no longer available and also not available,” said the chairman of the state pharmacist association, Stefan Fink, on Friday on request. Disinfectants for application to the skin are also almost sold out. The wholesaler could hardly deliver anymore. Means for disinfecting surfaces are still available. The bottlenecks affect both consumers and medical practices that are supplied by pharmacies. “The practices have often already stocked themselves,” said Fink.

12.53 p.m .: “Tropical Island” employees are tested on Corona

91 employees of the huge Tropical Islands water park in Brandenburg were to be tested for the corona virus on Friday. It had previously become known that an infected person from North Rhine-Westphalia had been in the former airship hangar at the weekend. According to his own information, he is said to have had no closer contact to other bathers, but to some employees. The 91 employees in question were released until the final test results were available, said a spokesman for the company. According to Tropical Islands, around 3,500 to 4,000 guests were in the water park southeast of Berlin every day of the weekend.

12.42 p.m .: Bielefeld school closes on suspicion

Due to a suspected Corona case, a school in Bielefeld canceled classes on Friday morning. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the city of the German Press Agency. The “Neue Westfälische” had previously reported. It is an employee of the school, said a spokesman for the regional association Westphalia-Lippe.

The headmaster made the decision in consultation with the responsible health authority. They will consult on how to proceed in the course of the day. The woman has not yet been tested.

The health authorities generally decide whether schools will be closed, the Ministry of Education in NRW said. In exceptional cases, the school management “to avert substantial concrete dangers” could also cause the closure. School administrators could also exclude schoolchildren from teaching in individual cases if they pose a health risk.

12.32 p.m .: Professional cyclists are not allowed to leave hotel rooms due to the risk of corona

The Danish professional cyclist Michael Mörköv will not be able to take part in the World Track Cycling Championships in Berlin until further notice because of the suspected infection with the corona virus. According to a message from the national cycling association, the 34-year-old will be tested as soon as possible.

As the daily newspaper “Der Nordschleswiger” reports, Mörköv is currently not allowed to leave his Berlin hotel room. The Madison European champion traveled to the German capital after the UAE tour in the United Arab Emirates was canceled. The stage race was ended prematurely after positive tests by two Italian professionals.

12.20 p.m .: Infected doctor in Hamburg had contact with 50 patients

The first man suffering from the new coronavirus in the north is a doctor. Hamburg’s health senator Cornelia Prüfer-Storcks (SPD) said this at a press conference. He works in pediatric medicine at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). According to the senator, around 50 contact persons of the patient from Henstedt-Ulzburg (Segeberg district) were identified.

11.40 a.m .: Geneva Motor Show canceled due to corona virus

The Geneva Motor Show falls victim to the corona virus. Due to the increasing number of sick people, the Swiss government banned all major events with more than 1,000 people on Friday. This also affects the spring meeting of the automotive industry in Europe, which was due to start on Monday and was expected to attract 600,000 visitors.

“We regret this situation, but the health of everyone involved is an absolute priority for us and our exhibitors,” said Maurice Turrettini, head of the motor show in Geneva. “This is a case of force majeure. For the exhibitors who have invested heavily in their presence in Geneva, this is a bitter loss.” Now the dismantling has to be organized. The tickets already sold would be refunded.

Many exhibitors had previously announced that they would only travel with a reduced team. The Chinese carmaker Byton canceled its participation on Friday morning “due to the unsolved Covid 19 risk situation in Geneva and the responsibility of our employees”.

11.35 a.m .: Coronavirus case also in Düsseldorf

An employee of a Düsseldorf management consultancy is infected with the corona virus. Ernst & Young announced this on Friday. He worked in the Düsseldorf office. All employees of the branch were asked to stay at home until further notice.

According to current knowledge, the infected employee had no contact with clients. The further steps are coordinated with the responsible authorities. The company initially did not provide any information on the transmission route.

11.09 a.m .: Two other sick people in Baden-Württemberg

There are two new infections in Baden-Württemberg. According to the authorities, the number of cases in the state thus rises to 16. One of the new contagions is a man who was “fished out” within the so-called influenza surveillance. Samples that tested negative for influenza should also be automatically checked for the coronavirus. This is the first case that has been determined in this way. The second new patient was a man who had previously been on a skiing holiday in South Tyrol.

10.55 a.m .: Corona virus probably permanently in Germany

More and more experts assume that the new corona virus will permanently nest in Germany. “In a few years we will be living with another flu-like illness called Covid-19, against which we can vaccinate. Now the transition has to be managed,” said the chairman of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, in the “Passauer Neue” Press”. The new Sars-CoV-2 virus can trigger the lung disease Covid-19.

10:36: Dax falls by more than five percent

The Dax fell more than five percent to 11,743.16 points. Concerns about the consequences of the spread of corona virus have been weighing on the financial markets worldwide for days and have already pushed the stock exchanges in Asia deeper into the minus in the morning.

With a DAX loss of a good 12 percent since last Friday, investors are experiencing the blackest week since the Greek debt crisis began in summer 2011.

10:23: Switzerland forbids all major events

In Germany, advice is currently being given about possible cancellations of major events. The Federal Government’s crisis team makes a recommendation later in the day. Switzerland has already banned all major events. The situation there is classified as a “special situation” according to the Epidemic Act, the government said. Public and private events in which more than 1,000 people were present at the same time would be prohibited. This ban applies at least until March 15th.

10.17 a.m .: New figures – by far the most infections outside of China are in South Korea

Again there are new figures from South Korea, the country in which there are still by far the most cases of infection outside of China. The responsible health authority has now announced 315 new infections. In the past 24 hours, a total of 571 people were infected. The total number of confirmed cases of infection rose to 2,337, the number of deaths is 13. The country has a highly developed health system, the statistics of which are considered to be very reliable.

09:29: Dax drops dramatically at the start of trading

Against the background of the spread of the corona virus at the start of trading, the German stock index (Dax) again lost more than three percent. The index fell below the 12,000 point mark in Frankfurt am Main on Friday morning and has increased its losses to around 12 percent since the beginning of the week. The stock market barometers in Paris and London also lost more than three percent.

With a DAX loss of more than 12 percent since last Friday, investors are experiencing the worst week since the Greek debt crisis began in summer 2011. The record high of 13,795 points from the previous week does not seem to be attainable again so quickly in the current panic on the market ,

8:32 am: In the event of failure due to corona virus: Federal Agency pays short-time allowance

The Federal Employment Agency pays short-time work allowance for employees whose companies are affected by the novel corona virus. “The right to short-time work benefits must in principle be based on an inevitable event or economic reasons. This applies, for example, when deliveries fail to appear and production has to be restricted,” said the Federal Agency on Friday.

An inevitable event also exists if, for example, companies are closed due to state protection measures. However, it is important that the companies notify short-time work in advance to the responsible employment agency. The Federal Agency announced that the first inquiries had already been received.

Numerous companies in Germany rely on supplies of materials and components from China for their production. Economists fear significant losses if the situation around the virus does not relax relatively quickly.

07:22: UN Security Council wants to ease North Korea sanctions somewhat

The UN Security Council wants to allow exemptions from the economic sanctions imposed on North Korea to help the impoverished country fight the new corona virus. The responsible Sanctions Committee of the Security Council approved the delivery of medical equipment to the country on Thursday, as the German ambassador Christoph Heusgen said. He did not disclose the type of this equipment.

North Korea is under massive international sanctions for its nuclear and missile program and has poor health care infrastructure.

4.30 a.m .: Chamber of Physicians: By avoiding unnecessary visits to the doctor, leave space for corona patients

The German Medical Association has called on citizens to avoid unnecessary visits to the doctor, so that capacities for potential coronavirus patients are kept free. “It is really important that people stay calm now,” said Chamber Vice President Heidrun Gitter to the newspapers of the Funke media group. Those who have minor illnesses with only minor complaints “should not block the emergency rooms and practices, but stay at home”. If in doubt, telephone contact with the doctor can be sought.

4:15 p.m .: Hyundai stops production in one plant

According to trade union circles, the car manufacturer Hyundai is stopping production at a plant in southeast Korea after an employee has tested positive for the corona virus. A union spokesman confirmed the test result but had no further information. Hyundai said to review the report.

03:46: New Zealand imposes a temporary entry ban from Iran

New Zealand imposes a temporary entry ban on travelers from Iran. Health Minister David Clark said that people who have been in Iran in the past 14 days should isolate themselves. At the airports, the medical staff on flights from Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will be increased.

03:39: Infection cases in South Korea rise to over 2,000

In South Korea, the number of infected people increases by 256 to 2,022 cases. The epidemic reports. The South Korean boy group BTS cancels their concerts for April. Korean Air Lines wants to measure fever on all passengers on flights to the USA and does not want to take anyone with a body temperature of more than 37.5 degrees.

03:29: Moody’s anticipates a global recession

The rating agency Moody’s expects a recession worldwide and in the USA as a result of the outbreak of the corona virus in the first half of the year. The initial assessment that the virus could be limited to China was too optimistic. The likelihood of a pandemic increases.

Friday, February 28, 1:06 a.m .: 327 new infections in China

There were 327 new cases in China on Thursday. The day before, there were 433, according to the National Health Authority. This means that there are a total of 78,824 people infected with the novel coronavirus on mainland China. The number of deaths rose by 44 to a total of 2,788.

Thursday, February 27, 11:50 p.m .: First coronavirus case confirmed in Hamburg

For the first time, an infection with the novel corona virus has been detected in Hamburg. The clinic and the Hamburg health authority said on Thursday evening that it was an employee of pediatrics and adolescent medicine at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). The man was on vacation in Italy in Trentino and returned to his home in Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday.

He worked at UKE on Monday – and then developed symptoms of the disease on Tuesday while working. Thereupon he stopped working, it was said. All children and parents who had close contact with the employee are now in quarantine for 14 days – depending on their health in the UKE or at home. Other employees are now also isolated at home.

The infected person is therefore in a stable condition and in home quarantine. His contacts should be informed and tested. Trentino was not defined as a risk area for the novel corona virus, it said. The Hamburg Health Authority’s epidemic protection team met with UKE experts at night to discuss the measures and how to proceed. Details will be announced in a press conference on Friday.

11 p.m .: First coronavirus case detected in Hesse

A first case of the novel corona virus has been confirmed in Hessen. The pathogen Sars-CoV-2 was detected in a person in the Lahn-Dill district, the district said on Thursday evening. Hesse’s Minister for Social Affairs and Integration, Kai Klose (Greens), and District Administrator Wolfgang Schuster want to provide information at a press conference on Friday morning (10:00 a.m.).

10:38 p.m .: First coronavirus case in the Netherlands

The first case of coronavirus infection has been identified in the Netherlands. Health Minister Bruno Bruins said on Dutch TV that it was about a man who was lying in a hospital in the southeastern city of Tilburg.

The man had recently returned from Lombardy in northern Italy and is now in the isolation ward. For the time being, no further details were given about his state of health.

10:35 p.m .: Bad day for Wall Street

Wall Street has seen another black day in the face of growing fear of the new corona virus. On the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones stock index lost 1,200 points, or 4.4 percent, on Thursday. It was the biggest loss in value in more than two years. The S&P 500 stock index also lost 4.4 percent. The technology index Nasdaq even lost 4.6 percent.

Wall Street stock prices have slipped significantly since the beginning of the week. The New York Stock Exchange could experience the worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The corona virus has sent stock markets down worldwide. Investors fear the effects of the virus on economic growth.

9:35 pm: New coronavirus case in Bavaria

There is a new corona virus case in Bavaria. The Ministry of Health in Munich said that it was a man from Middle Franconia who had contact with an infected Italian in Germany. The Italian was only tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 after his return to Italy.

The infection of Middle Franconia was confirmed in the evening, according to the State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL), as a ministry spokesman further explained. The responsible health department has started to identify contact persons for the man. Details should be communicated on Friday.

8:41 pm: Woman in Sweden tested positive after trip to Germany

After a stay in Germany, a woman in Sweden tested positive for the novel corona virus. The Swedish health authority said that she was infected with the virus in Germany. According to the Swedish authorities, the woman is now in a hospital in Uppsala, 70 kilometers north of Stockholm.

A total of five new cases of coronavirus were detected in Sweden on Thursday, including one in Stockholm who was infected with the virus during a trip to Iran. The total number of confirmed cases in the Scandinavian EU country rose to seven. At the neighbor in Norway, three more were added on Thursday evening after the first find.

19:57: Quarantine: German embassy in North Korea temporarily closes

The Federal Foreign Office will temporarily shut down its embassy in North Korea and will temporarily withdraw staff at the earliest opportunity. The reason is the massively restricted freedom of movement of the diplomats who are quarantined on the embassy site, as it was said from the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin.

In view of the crisis surrounding the novel corona virus, the authorities in the isolated state had stopped all land, train and flight connections abroad – including for diplomats. All foreigners in North Korea are currently under quarantine. The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” had previously reported on the embassy closure.

The ministry also said that the federal government had made several protests to the North Korean government. As soon as normal business operations are possible again, the Federal Foreign Office plans to resume them. According to the circles, North Korea had announced that it would organize a flight for foreigners wishing to leave Pyongyang to Vladivostok in Russia.

7.48 p.m .: Four other cases in Baden-Württemberg

In Baden-Württemberg, four other people have been infected with the novel corona virus. This was announced by the Ministry of Social Affairs in Stuttgart. This raised the number of confirmed Sars-CoV-2 infections in the state to eight.

Three of the new cases are two women and one man from the Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district and the city of Freiburg, respectively. They had taken part in a business meeting in Munich and, according to the Robert Koch Institute, are among 13 contact persons for an Italian participant who had tested positive in Italy. Die drei Patienten sind in einer Klinik.

Another confirmed case was reported from the district of Böblingen. This is directly related to a 25-year-old man from the district of Göppingen, who was infected in Italy and whose case had become known on Tuesday evening. The man from the district of Böblingen is a contact person for the infected travel companion of the 25-year-old. The travel companion’s 60-year-old father is also infected. Father and daughter are treated in isolation in Tübingen.

Am Mittwochabend hatte das Ministerium zudem einen Fall in Rottweil mitgeteilt – dort wird ein infizierter 32-Jähriger beobachtet. He had reported to the health department after returning from Italy for flu-like symptoms.

19.18 Uhr: 14 weitere Infektionen in Nordrhein-Westfalen

Die Zahl der mit dem Coronavirus infizierten Menschen in Nordrhein-Westfalen hat sich deutlich erhöht. In the evening, 14 new cases were confirmed in the Heinsberg district, the Ministry of Health in Düsseldorf announced. Damit seien dort nun insgesamt 20 Personen infiziert.

Alle der aktuell positiv Getesteten seien in häuslicher Quarantäne, eine stationäre Behandlung sei nicht notwendig. A couple, from whom the disease was first diagnosed in North Rhine-Westphalia, also comes from the Heinsberg district. Auch in Kaiserslautern in Rheinland-Pfalz gibt es einen weiteren Infizierten.

Coronavirus: What has happened so far