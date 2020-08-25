First picture of man, 47, killed as chimney crashed through roof while he slept

This is the first picture of a man who died when his neighbour’s chimney crashed through his roof while he was asleep in bed.

Mark Spence, 47, was at least the third person to die as the UK was battered by strong winds in the wake of Storm Ellen.

Neighbours told how they heard a “loud bang” and distressing screams as the tragedy unfolded in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Spence’s 28-year-old partner was rescued and taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the family next door, including three children, escaped without injury.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Spence by heartbroken friends and Bradford City AFC, the League Two football club that he loved.

The club tweeted a picture of the victim, writing: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of lifelong #BCAFC supporter Mark Spence. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”

A devastated friend wrote on Facebook: “Sleep tight Mark Spence. Spread your wings and fly high. When you get to your dad and uncle Paul and uncle Timmy give them all a hug from us all.”

Another pal wrote: “Terrible way to go. All round good egg. Thoughts very much with family.”

And a third added: “Got your angel wings too soon, such a lovely guy, sending strength and love at this terrible time.”

A friend told YorkshireLive: “He was a really kind, genuine man with a wicked sense of humour.

“But that was just on the surface – there was more to him if you got to know him.

“He would discuss stuff like politics and I know he had travelled around India multiple times.

“What happened is really tragic. I am devastated by the news. I had many fantastic Bradford City away days and nights out with him. He had a great sense of humour.”

Mr Spence and his partner were in a bedroom when the chimney crashed through the roof of the bungalow in the Great Horton area of the city just after 5am.

Paul Wright, 30, of nearby Southfield Lane, said he heard the woman screaming, after being woken up by the noise of the roof collapsing.

He said: “At about half past four this morning I heard a big, loud bang, like an explosion.

“I came out with my partner to see what had gone on and noticed one of the neighbour’s roofs had collapsed and then noticed all the emergency services come.

“It’s a big tragedy to all the neighbours, what’s gone on, it’s just a big shock to everybody.

“They were lovely people, quiet, kept themselves to themselves. I’d only seen them a few times when they were walking their dogs but to me they just seemed nice, pleasant people and it’s just a big shock what’s happened.”

Mr Wright added: “It took them the best part of an hour, over an hour, to get her out the house, which is understandable with all the roof that’s collapsed.

“They had to take the full window out to carry her out.”

Neighbour Simon Gott, 22, said the woman rang his mother, Jacqueline, shortly after the incident.

He said: “She rang my mum 10 minutes after it happened but my mum was asleep, so she must have been scared.”

Iqbal Zahir, who also lives on Southfield Lane, which joins on to Knight’s Fold, said: “It was about half past four in the morning and I heard a big bang. I opened the window and looked around but I couldn’t see anything.

“It’s really sad. It was the chimney, they need repairing, these are old houses.”

Awais Asghar, who works in a nearby corner shop, said: “A chimney collapsed straight on to their roof and straight through and unfortunately the man passed away. He was a regular customer of mine. They were a nice couple.”

It is believed the couple lived in a single storey property on the short cul-de-sac, near busy Great Horton Road, and the chimney fell from an adjoining two-storey home and through their roof.

Building control surveyors were at the house on Sunday and workers from a building and maintenance company were boarding up windows and doors of the property.

Debris could be seen on the roof of the single-storey building and there was a large hole in the roof of the house next door.

Detective Inspector Claudine Binns, of Bradford District CID, said: “This has clearly been a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and a woman has received some serious injuries.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that they had attended the scene and taken one patient to Leeds General Infirmary.