Fisherman rescued by RNLI lifeboat after vessel suffered engine failure

A FISHERMAN WAS rescued by the RNLI yesterday after his vessel suffered engine failure in rough seas and was in danger of being swept onto the rocks.

The RNLI in Kinsale, Cork, received the request to help yesterday following the engine’s malfunction.

Assessing the scene, lifeboat helm Jonathan Connor decided the large amount of floating rope from the boat’s fishing gear presented a danger both to the fishing boat and the lifeboat, so the vessel was towed to safe water for further inspection.

The boat was found to be structurally sound and seaworthy. The allowed the skipper to remain on board as it was taken to Kinsale’s main harbour.

The boat’s skipper, Michael O’Donovan, said the RNLI lifeboat arrived in the nick of time.

He said: “Another fifteen minutes and the boat, and my livelihood, was gone. I was wearing a lifejacket, but I was right under the cliff edge in a big swell, so I wouldn’t have been able to climb out of there. I was very glad to see the boys come out of harbour.”

Kinsale RNLI lifeboat helm Jonathan Connor added: ‘The RNLI remains on call throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with volunteers only attending the lifeboat station if operationally necessary for a lifeboat launch.

“There are fewer people on the water than usual, with fishermen essential workers, and we are here and on call 24/7. We are asking the public to stay home, stay safe and stay ashore while the Government advised restrictions are in place.”