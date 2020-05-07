Fisherman suffers serious hand injuries when huge crocodile jumps out of the water and bites him

24 SHARES Share Tweet

A fisherman is lucky to be alive after a crocodile jumped out of the water and bit him on the hand.

The 24-year-old Queensland man was fishing with a friend near Mandorah in the Northern Territory on Sunday when the reptile attacked.

The crocodile crept up on the two men and jumped from the water, biting down on the 24-year-old man’s right hand, causing serious injuries.

His friend was able to drive him to the nearby Berry Springs where St John Ambulance officers were waiting to take him to the Royal Darwin Hospital.

‘We met them at the Berry Springs shop area and a male there [had] quite serious injuries to a hand, where his fingers were quite severely damaged,’ St John Ambulance spokesman Craig Garraway said.

After arriving at the hospital the 24-year-old underwent surgery on his right hand and fingers and remains in a stable condition, ABC News reported.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said the man wasn’t able to identify the type of crocodile that attacked him.

However due to the bite patterns on his hand paramedics speculated he could have been attacked by a salt water crocodile.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted St John Ambulance for further comment.