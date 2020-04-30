Fittler slams NSW Origin stars’ behaviour

Blues coach Brad Fittler says he wouldn’t select the three players fined for lockdown breaches if he was naming his State of Origin team now and admits it will still be hard to do in six months’ time.

Fittler said he was horrified when the actions of NSW stars Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Nathan Cleary were exposed this week for disregarding public health orders, with all of them to pay a financial price after the NRL announced they’d brought the game into disrepute.

“If I was picking the team right now, definitely not,” Fittler said when asked on Wide World of Sports Radio if he would name the trio if an Origin series started this week.