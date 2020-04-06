Five-year-old boy dies after falling from farm trailer in Roscommon

By Denis Bedoya 

Gardaí say that the tragic accident took place yesterday afternoon.

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy died after a tragic farming accident in Co. Roscommon yesterday. 

The incident happen at about 5.40 pm when the young boy fell from a trailer on his farm in Tulsk, Co. Roscommon.

Gardaí say that the young child was pronounced dead at the scene before being taken to Roscommon University Hospital. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí have also said that a file is to be prepared for the coroner and that the Health & Safety Authority has been informed and will conduct an investigation.

The incident happened yesterday. (File photo)



