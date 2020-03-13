Flares & crazy moves: Russia’s Little Big disco-inspired Eurovision clip becomes most viewed among all contenders (VIDEO)

Disco vibes, flare pants, a chorus in Spanish and serious faces, while performing the freakiest of dance moves — Russia’s rave-pop-punk hooligans Little Big have impressed the Eurovision crowd with a clip for its contest song.

Little Big, often described as “a Russian mental patient’s answer to Die Antwoord,” sure know how to make a hit. Two years ago their song, called ‘Skibidi,’ became a viral sensation, gaining 23 million views on YouTube in just 1 week. Since then it was seen by almost 370 million people, while the dance routine from the clip became a meme.

The Saint Petersburg band’s entry for this year’s Eurovision contest remained a mystery until Thursday, when the band finally presented their song on Russia’s most popular late night talk show. The track called ‘Uno,’ which means ‘one’ in Spanish, has both Spanish and English lyrics, and is heavily influenced by disco music.

And the viewers already loved it as it took ‘Uno’ just ten hours to get 1.3 million views on Eurovision’s YouTube channel. Ukrainian singer Go_A and UK’s James Newman needed two weeks to reach their 1 million views.

Little Big went full retro for the clip. It’s filmed on a single set, but there’s plenty to look at — starting from the shiny costumes and flare pants to the overweight dancer, rocking some crazy breakdance in the background.

But, of course, it’s the moves by the singers, Ilya Prusikin and Sonya Tayurskaya, which steal the show completely. The thing they do with their legs really has the meme potential of ‘Skibidi,’ with the band already starting the #unovision online challenge, daring the viewers to repeat their routine.

@littlebig Support us on Eurovision! Join to ##unovisionchallenge | @ba.bich_ @mahavsekupleno @mimimizhka @anastasia_yseeva_17 @danya_milokhin @dream_team_house ♬ UNO – Little Big

The bookies currently predict that Little Big will finish fifth at the Eurovision to be held in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in mid-May. But their forecast may well change after even more people see the clip. The hot favorite to win is now Bulgarian singer Victoria, with a sad ballad entitled ‘Tears Getting Sober.’

