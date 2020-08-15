Flood warnings mapped: Is YOUR area at risk of flooding? Latest maps and charts

FLASH FLOODING has submerged areas of Wales after thunderstorms saw regions battered by intense and heavy rain. But where in the UK is at risk of flooding this week?

Floods have left large parts of the country underwater after areas were hit by flash flooding, thunderstorms and torrential downpours. The Met Office implemented five severe weather warnings for thunderstorms. But which areas of the UK are now covered by flood warnings?

The Met Office has three remaining severe weather warnings for thunderstorms in effect for this week. The warning advises of a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Furthermore, there is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and travel could be significantly disrupted due to spray and sudden flooding.

In Wales, parts of Aberystwyth have been left submerged in floodwaters after the region was hit by heavy rains. Images have shown vehicles struggling to make it through flooded streets in Aberystwyth, west Wales. The area in west Wales was hit by an intense period of heavy rain at around 3pm yesterday, with several centimetres hitting the town in around 20 minutes. The drainage system overflowed and a large lake of water was pictured taking over the streets. Elsewhere in northern Wales, massive hailstones, reportedly the size of golf balls, were filmed pelting cars and setting off alarms in Capel Curig.

In Wales, there is currently one flood alert in effect according to Natural Resources Wales. Flood alerts are issued where flooding is possible and preparedness is advised. The flood alert is in place at Meiford where the level at 8.30am was 1.8m and falling. The level at Llanymynech was 2.3m and rising and the peak level of between 3.9m and 4.2m was expected to occur this morning. Several roads in the region including B4393 near Llansantffraid Bridge and B4398 near the canal at New Bridge, Llanymynech could be affected.

Weather forecasters have said thunderstorms are expected to move north across parts of Scotland on Tuesday morning with scattered storms expected for other parts of the country. In Scotland, there are currently 17 flood alerts in place including the following areas: Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City

Argyll and Bute

Ayrshire and Arran

Caithness and Sutherland

Central

Dumfries and Galloway

Dundee and Angus

Easter Ross and Great Glen

Edinburgh and Lothians

Fife

Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside

Orkney

Scottish Borders

Shetland

Skye and Lochaber

Tayside

West Central Scotland

Wester Ross

Western Isles.

In England, many areas across the South East are expected to see the very hot weather continue on Tuesday. However, several other areas across the country are likely to see scattered showers. The Environment Agency has issued two flood warnings and six flood warnings. The two flood warnings are in Beck, while the six flood alerts are in the following areas: River Blythe in Warwickshire

River Cole

River Rea

River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

Severn Vyrnwy Confluence

Upper Tame.