Flooding map: Thunderstorms to continue as parts of UK submerged by deadly flash floods

HEAVY DOWNPOURS have caused flooding across parts of Britain as severe thunderstorms continue to batter the country.

Thunderstorms forecast for the next five days are expected to see huge regions of Britain underwater after the country saw its longest stretch of high temperatures since the 1960s. The Met Office has issued several severe weather warnings for thunderstorms through to Monday next week with the forecaster warning of a small change of flooding and disruption.

Parts of Britain have been submerged after intense downpours caused flooding across parts of Britain. Three people died after a passenger train derailed in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday reportedly after it was hit by a landslide following heavy rain and thunderstorms. Several other regions of Britain also saw intense rainfall and subsequent flooding. A major incident has been declared in Fife after torrential rain and thunderstorms battered parts of central and eastern Scotland.

Patients waiting in the A&E department of Gloucestershire Royal Hospital were evacuated during flash-flooding and lightning on Wednesday evening. Firefighters in Shropshire responded to more than 100 calls in a two-hour period last night after a second night of intense storms. Many vehicles got stuck in knee-deep floods in the area following heavy rain across Buckinghamshire on Wednesday. Ten properties in Lancashire were also affected by flooding on Tuesday following overnight storms.

The Met Office has issued four yellow weather warnings between Thursday, August 13 and Monday, August 17. Parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland have been warned of an area of thundery showers may develop from early Thursday morning bringing disruption from lightning, heavy rainfall and hail. This warning is in effect from 1am to 11am on Thursday. A second warning is in effect on Thursday across most of England and all of Wales advising some areas are likely to see severe thunderstorms. The Met Office warning states there is a small chance of flooding with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where flooding happens there could be a danger to life due to the fast-flowing or deep floodwater, in addition to disruption to travel and possible power outages.

Two more yellow weather warnings are in effect throughout the end of this week and beginning of next week. The first thunderstorms warning is in force from midnight on Friday until 6am on Saturday. The Met Office has advised of further heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected at times and may lead to some flooding or travel disruption. Some areas across England and Wales covered by the warning may see up to two inches (50mm) of rainfall in just two or three hours.

Where is flooding likely across the UK as thunderstorms continue? Some six flood alerts have been implemented by the Environment Agency across England. The flood alerts are in place in the following areas: River Blythe in Warwickshire

River Cole

River Rea

River Sow and River Penk

River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

Upper Tame Most of the UK is at low risk of flooding through the next four days according to the Environment Agency.

In Scotland, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has put 13 flood alerts into effect: These alerts are in effect across: Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City

Argyll and Bute

Central

Dumfries and Galloway

Dundee and Angus

Easter Ross and Great Glen

Edinburgh and Lothians

Fife

Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside

Scottish Borders

Skye and Lochaber

Tayside

West Central Scotland. There are currently no flood warnings or flood alerts in force in Wales according to Natural Resources Wales.

