Florida Cites Wrestling As ‘Essential Services’ With WWE Allowed To Continue Operations

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and its facility in Orlando, Florida, will remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management deemed that professional wrestling may be regarded as “essential services”; thus, it is exempted from the lockdown orders which other businesses have to follow.

The exemption, which was signed on April 9, will allow for “employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience” to continue to work in the studio. It comes as Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said his office discussed the exemption with Governor Ron DeSantis.

On April 1, DeSantis issued a statewide lockdown that didn’t exclude WWE as it was regarded as a “non-essential” business.

“With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. And so, therefore, they were allowed to remain open,” Demings said.

The changes came after a WWE staff was positive for coronavirus on March 26. Reports showed that the staff had dinner with some healthcare workers, but the person has since recovered.

“I would assume from a business perspective, the WWE is doing that analysis of its own family,” Demings said.

Meanwhile, WWE’s live broadcast for “Wrestlemania” has resumed, but there will be no live audience. Its Orlando facility is also recording wrestling shows like “Raw,” “SmackDown,” and “NXT.”

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” WWE representatives stated via ESPN. “We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff.”

Reports also stated that WWE is critical to the economy of Florida. The people behind the company also have strong links to President Donald Trump.

Linda McMahon, the wife of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, is a pro-Trump Super PAC and the chairperson of America First Action. DeSantis is also a Trump ally.