Florida Declares WWE As ‘Essential Business’ Despite Stay-At-Home Orders

Most states in the United States have issued several rules to curb the effects of COVID-19, and only essential businesses are allowed to operate. Supermarkets, pharmacies and hospitals are just some of the vital institutions mandated by the government and health agencies to continue working as their services are greatly needed by the people caught in the pandemic.

Despite lockdowns and social distancing strictly enforced, Florida state officials still claimed the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as an “essential business.” Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demmings said in a press briefing Monday that Florida governor Ron DeSantis has given the corporation the green light to resume its live shows amidst stay-at-home orders.

But this wasn’t the case throughout, said Demmings. The chief executive said, through Entertainment, that it was only after “some conversation” with the governor’s office that the order deeming the WWE an essential business was pushed. Previously, the world’s largest professional wrestling outfit was considered non-essential, but officials soon changed their minds.

Following the “conversation,” DeSantis’ April 9 memo added a new paragraph and claimed “employees at a professional sports and media productions with a national audience” as “essential services” in the state of Florida. A spokesperson from the governor’s office then told ESPN that the inclusion came forth because “they are critical to Florida’s economy.”

However, the representative can’t say the same thing when the network asked if it could also be applied to the UFC, saying that DeSantis’ memo “does not specify specific sports, as long as the event location is closed to the general public.”

The New York Daily News on the other hand saw a political side on why DeSantis had a sudden change of decision. The outlet pointed the findings of wrestling insider Dave Meltzer, who stated that the WWE is associated with the McMahon’s: Vince as the chairman and CEO, while his wife, Linda sits in as President. Linda also served as a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet and “remains extremely active in conservative politics.”

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” said the WWE, who has since resumed RAW sans the live audience. The statement also pointed that they are producing content on a closed set with only “essential personnel in attendance” in accordance with the guidelines set by health agencies to protect the health and safety of its performers and staff.

“As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance,” added the statement.