Florida Double Shooting: 10-Year-Old Boy Dead, Infant Sister Injured After Mother’s Boyfriend Opens Fire At Them

A 10-year-old boy was fatally shot and his infant sister injured after their mother’s boyfriend opened fire at them. The incident took place at Daytona Beach, Florida, on Thursday (April 2).

According to local reports, the man, identified as Terrance Young, shot the two children with an AK-47 assault rifle before fleeing from the scene in a blue Land Rover. While the boy, who was shot in the torso, succumbed to injuries at the scene, his five-month-old sister was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a gunshot wound to her hand.

Meanwhile, police said the accused, who has a relationship with the mother of the victims, was traced and taken into custody half an hour after the shooting.

Describing the suspect as “a deranged individual armed with an AK-47,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said he appeared to be on drugs when he was taken into custody as he was “babbling and incoherent .”

Investigation was ongoing to find out the motive behind the shooting. Doctors were able to save the hand of the five-month-old injured infant who was expected to make a full recovery.

“She’s young enough she’ll be able to heal,” Chief Capri said.

Antonio Harrison, the victim’s great uncle, said, “It takes an evil person to kill some kids. I’ve told her to get that guy out of the house. She wouldn’t listen. He’s said he’s from Miami and would do what he wants to do.”

Meanwhile, asking parents to be careful about who they allow into their homes, Cynthia Slater, President of the Volusia County NAACP chapter said, “Parents, you must watch your children, you must watch who you associate with, who you bring into your home.”