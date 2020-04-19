Florida G Lewis returning for sophomore season

Florida guard Scottie Lewis announced Monday that he will return for his sophomore season.

Lewis averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games (22 starts) as a freshman. He excelled on the defensive end with 36 blocked shots and 36 steals.

“My dream of playing in the NBA is still a top priority, but my heart is in Gainesville!” Lewis said in his announcement posted on Twitter. .”.. I am excited for the journey that lies ahead. My story hasn’t even started, and trust me THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

Lewis was a McDonald’s All-American in high school and considered a one-and-done college player. But he recorded just 10 double-digit scoring efforts — including three of the last four games — without once reaching 20 points.

The 6-foot-5 Lewis shot 44.1 percent from the field, including 36.1 percent from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media