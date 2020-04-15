Florida High School Student Killed, Boyfriend Shot By 2 Teens Trying To Steal Designer Shoes From Them

Miami-Dade police on Sunday arrested two teenagers for shooting and killing a Florida high school student in an attempt to rob three pairs of Adidas “Yeezy” shoes.

The suspects, identified as Adrian Cosby and George Walton, both 19-year-olds, were arrested for brutally killing a teenager and injuring her boyfriend during a shootout when they tried to steal three pairs of shoes that the couple had agreed on selling to them.

The victim, 18-year-old Andrea Camps Lacayo, and her boyfriend, Sergio Berben, were both shot when they met the suspects on April 7 at an abandoned building in South Miami after the couple agreed on selling three pairs of Adidas “Yeezy” sneaker shoes for $935. The sneakers, which are designed by rapper Kanye West, are priced at around $220 for a pair in retail stores.

Berben had set up the meeting after they agreed on the sale with the suspects on a social media platform.

As the couple reached the abandoned home, Walton distracted the duo saying he wanted to try on the shoes, that is when Cosby fired shots at them. The bullet grazing Berben’s arm hit Camps in the torso. The suspects immediately robbed them and fled the scene.

Berben rushed Camps to a nearby hospital. The couple was then transferred to Jackson South Medical Center where Camps underwent a surgery.

Camps, who was just weeks away from graduating from Terra Environmental Research Institute, was pronounced dead due to serious injuries to her pelvis and abdomen.

“The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind. Our TERRA Family is mourning the loss of Andrea Camps, a member of the Class of 2020. Please join us as we keep her friends and family in our prayers,” the institute wrote on Twitter.

The police, after a detailed investigation of the victim’s social media account, narrowed down on the suspects and took them to custody. Both Walton and Cosby confessed to the crime. According to arrest reports Walton confessed to the police that “his only attention for meeting with Mr. Berben was to steal the sneakers once he tried them on.”

Both Walton and Cosby were facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery. If convicted they could face life imprisonment.

Adhering to the social distancing guidelines a private funeral and burial service for Camps was planned at the Cabellero Rivero Woodlawn. The prayer service will be broadcasted via an Instagram live.