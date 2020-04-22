Florida Man Sells Masks Crafted From Alligator, Snake Skin To Protect From Coronavirus

A Florida shop owner is working diligently to craft special face masks out of alligator and python skin in a bid to help protect wearers from coronavirus.

Brian Wood owns All American Gator Products in Dania Beach, and wants to offer the special covering as a way for people to protect themselves since the “situation may last longer than we imagined,” he told the Miami Herald. Indeed, it seems the coronavirus continues to march forward, with many who are infected having no knowledge that they’re potentially carrying the virus, and there are others who are still not wearing masks when going outside.

But these masks aren’t the greatest solution to this situation, either. Because the python skin doesn’t help anyone from contracting coronavirus, thus rendering it moot to wear, Wood noted he is considering adding a filtration system to his creations much like those seen in N95 masks. Additionally, he may begin using cloth instead, but given that many materials are in demand at the moment due to the needs of healthcare workers on the frontlines, he’s sticking to alligator and crocodile skin at the moment.

Wood is selling the masks for about $20 to $40 at the moment, noting his designs are “still in the early stages.” He’s continuing to refine his designs, noting that a 10-foot snake could potentially make as many as 10 masks. With some individuals letting him know that they’re interested in buying 5 to 12 masks at a time, he will have to buy additional snakes from hunters in the area. This is ensuring he can make use of the resources in the area, which aren’t taking up the medical materials needed for others’ masks throughout the rest of the country.

“I want to take advantage of the supply we have here not only of python skin, but also alligator and crocodile,” he explained.

In many locations across the United States, it has now become mandatory to wear masks when going out in public. Wood is offering “reasonable” options for customers who still need some sort of face coverage when outside. With continued shortages of masks, this is still a charitable move.