Florida Woman Leaves Easter Eggs Filled With Pornographic Content, Toilet Paper In Mailboxes Of Residents

A woman was arrested in Flagler County, Florida Thursday for delivering Easter eggs filled with pornographic images and toilet paper.

The suspect identified as 42-year-old Abril Cestoni, went around Flagler County placing Easter eggs in the mailbox of the residents.

The deputies took charge of the investigation after residents started calling to complain about finding unwanted stuff and disturbing pornographic images inside Easter eggs that someone had placed in their mailboxes.

Residents said the Easter egg contained a fish-shaped cracker, a crumbled up pornographic image, a sheet of toilet paper and a powdered drink mix. It also had pamphlets with non-threatening references to local churches and county buildings.

The officers said that they received the first call Sunday and later, complaints just started pouring in. Few families reported that the act deeply disturbed them.

“The person who did this is not only a very sick individual but could actually be spreading COVID-19 by their actions,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

With the help of a surveillance video and the tips received from the residents, the deputies were able to trace and track Cestoni who was taken into custody at a traffic stop after her 2004 silver Honda Civic, which the officers had already identified, was located traveling north on Belle Terre Parkway at Whiteview Parkway Wednesday night.

Cestoni, without the slightest sign of hesitation, admitted doing the act and told the officers that she did so to educate people on how the churches and pastors should start providing charity to the poor and consider helping the less fortunate.

The police searched the vehicle and found a bag full of pornographic material. She told deputies that she had distributed over 400 pamphlets in the past few days throughout Flagler County after she was done with her shift at the Publix grocery store nearby.

“Our team did a great job in tracking this deranged offender down and taking her into custody,” Sheriff Staly said.

“Thankfully she did not appear to be sick with COVID-19 symptoms, but she certainly needs some help. This again proves that ‘see something, say something’ works and we thank the community for being part of our guardianship policing philosophy,” he added.

Cestoni was charged with 11 counts of Distributing Obscene Material. Further investigation also revealed that she did not possess a valid driver’s license and was additionally charged with Driving with a Suspended License and Violating Executive Order 20-91 for conducting travel not related to an essential activity.

She was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held on a $7,000 bond.