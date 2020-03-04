Floyd Mayweather identifies Fury’s big problem against Wilder in fight prediction

Floyd Mayweather thinks Tyson Fury could struggle in the rematch against Deontay Wilder, due to his pre-fight strategy.

Floyd Mayweather has backed Deontay Wilder to keep his WBC heavyweight belt against Tyson Fury tonight, and thinks the Brit’s weight will be an issue. Fury weighed in 17 pounds heavier than the first fight which many thought he dictated despite the controversial draw decision.

Fury meets Wilder in Vegas tonight with the MGM Grand Garden Arena the scene. And boxing legend Mayweather reckons the champ will hold on to his title, due to his Fury’s weight. “I think Deontay Wilder is going to win,” Mayweather told FightHub. “I think that’s bad [Fury’s weight], see when you get that big you damn near 300lbs, man. “I said that Wilder was going to win before but I really think he is going to win now with that weight he got on him now. “The other guy is 270, he’s too heavy right there. I told you, I think Wilder is going to win.”

The decision to pack the pounds on was also questioned by Joseph Parker, who isn’t sure how he’s managed to put that much muscle on in a short space of time. Fury came in at 273 lbs, the second heaviest of his career, compared to his 256 for the first Wilder fight. “I think with Fury, he’s a lot heavier than he was from the first fight, right?” he said. “I’m not quite sure why? I thought he would want to be quite a bit lighter. “He’s got good movement, though. He can still come in and out at his heavier weight. “Wilder has put on more muscle, he’s more lean, I’m not sure how he’s put on that much muscle, though.”