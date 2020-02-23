Floyd Mayweather in talks to face UFC stars Conor McGregor and Khabib… on the same day

Floyd Mayweather came out of retirement last November and is set to begin working with UFC president Dana White later this year.

Floyd Mayweather is in negotiations over fights with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to his uncle Jeff. Last November, the former four-weight world champion officially announced on social media he was officially ending his third retirement.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after he was pictured at a Boston Celtics game with UFC president Dana White, who intends to ramp up operations with Zuffa Boxing this year. Talk of a rematch with Conor McGregor – whom he defeated in August 2017 – immediately came to fruition, as well as a lucrative bout with the Irishman’s successor at the summit of the lightweight division Khabib Nurmagomedov. Mayweather, 42, talked up bouts with the pair during a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, during which he said he’d happily face duo on the same day. And according to Jeff, ‘Money’ is locked in talks to face on the bitter rivals back-to-back.

“Floyd is talking about the possibility of fighting McGregor and Khabib in the same day, which he could easily make happen,” he told VegasInsider.com. “There have already been talks with Floyd and Dana White about making a deal.” Despite Mayweather being well past his prime, Jeff is confident he still has enough in the tank to beat McGregor and Nurmagomedov. He said: “Floyd is no longer the top of his sport, but he’ll beat both of them. He could beat both of them back to back, one in the day time, one in the night time – it doesn’t matter, they’d have no chance, it’s easy for him. “Floyd said one in the daytime and one in the night, it’ll be something that’s never been done before. Double pay-per-view, expensive a** buy.”

Should the historic event come to fruition, which is highly unlikely, Jeff believes his nephew would stop McGregor earlier than he did in their first encounter “He’d knock Conor’s a** out early because if he knows he has a second fight coming, he’s not going to put on a show like last time,” he said. “He’d beat the s**t out of Conor. “Floyd is a master of planning these things. He’s the one that always turns nothing into something huge. “These things are expected of him. It’s evolution, times change. You’ve got to roll with it, and if you don’t roll, you lose.

“Why would he stay retired when he can fight UFC guys that couldn’t beat him up if he was f*****g 60 years old?” Jeff admits his nephew will one day have to hang up his gloves, adding: “At some point, he does need to retire. “But if he’s gonna be fighting guys who never really boxed, why not carry on? He’s gotten more than these guys could ever learn, so why not take the money? “I’m sure it’s gonna be hard for him to come back because he has been out of action for a while, but he’s gonna get back into that same old mode – and when he gets into that mode, you pick any UFC fighter in the damn world, they’re not gonna touch him. Simple.”

