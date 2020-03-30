Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Alleged Abuse Detailed In Late Ex-Girlfriend’s Book

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s ex-girlfriend Josie Harris was about to release a no holds barred revelation in a book narrating the abuse she experienced at the hands of the retired boxing great prior to her death.

An excerpt from the said book was shared by Harris’ “concerned” friend to the Sun, saying, “Josie deserves to have her voice heard, now more than ever.”

The draft of the book mentioned how Mayweather Jr. “almost killed” Harris during an instance where she got beaten in front of their three children. It also chronicled how the relationship started from them being teenage lovers before hitting the rough road with seemingly haphazard patches that eventually led to the American boxer’s alleged violence.

In 2010, Mayweather Jr. was sent behind bars due to the assault described by Harris as her “last beat down.”

“My eyes flew open to the sound of my own screams. Pain was searing through my skull when I looked up and saw Floyd. He was holding the back of my hair, standing over me with one hand, punching the back of my head with the other, dragging me off the sofa and pulling me across the room,” Harris wrote as she described how the sports icon acted when he accused her of having an affair with a certain “CJ”.

“Furniture in the living room was falling as he pulled me like a rag doll,” Harris bared. “You’re doing this in front of your kids. I shuddered at the agonizing pain I felt in my head and screamed again until he let me go.

“Before I could say anything Floyd again tightened his grip on my hair and beat the back of my head. He was determined to teach me a lesson. I could see it in his eyes. But, I knew I couldn’t lay down, so I fought back,” she added.

Harris was found dead inside her car at her home in Valencia, California on May 9. The cause of death is yet to be determined as authorities tag the incident as “deferred pending additional investigation.” It was initially reported, however, that there was no foul play involved and that drugs were absent from the scene.