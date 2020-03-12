Floyd Mayweather makes heavyweight prediction after Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury question

Floyd Mayweather is in the UK for his Legendary Icon tour.

Floyd Mayweather believes that a top heavyweight from outside of the UK or the US will rise to prominence and stop Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s stranglehold on the division. Fury and Joshua hold all of the belts in boxing’s blue riband division.

Mayweather is currently in the UK on his Legendary Icon promotional tour and was asked a question about Joshua and Fury. A fan queried Mayweather on who he thinks would win out of the two heavyweight stalwarts. But the retired 50-0 boxing legend believes that, although Joshua and Fury are great fighters, their reigns will come to an end soon.

"Boxing is strong all around the world, and even if I was in the US I would say the same thing," he said. "Just because you win one fight, that doesn't define your career. "If that's the case, all I had to do was go and fight [Manny] Pacquiao and my career would be defined from one fight.

“You can be up here today and down here tomorrow, so no fighter should ever take that for granted. “Anthony Joshua is a hell of a fighter. Tyson Fury is a hell of a fighter. “It doesn’t matter who wins, if I’m not getting paid that’s none of my business. “But the thing about boxing is that there’s great fighters all around the world, and there’s always someone ready to take that spot.

“Everybody keep worry about two heavyweights. Boxing is worldwide. “There’s going to be a heavyweight who is not from the UK and not from the US who is going to make a lot of noise. “Everybody remember that, mark it down.” “There are other heavyweights from other countries who are very exciting, very explosive.