Floyd Mayweather May Have Already Become A Billionaire Even Before Conor McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather may have already earned his first billion even before the epic fight with UFC star Conor McGregor.

In boxing, the name Mayweather has been synonymous to money. Being an undefeated fighter, Mayweather surely made quite a fortune in his respective sport and he has never been shy about showing off his wealth. In fact, Mayweather made the most money in the history of boxing. Undeniably, his most recent fights have been worth far more than just a pretty penny as well. With bouts against the likes of McGregor and the “Fight of the Century” clash with eight-division title holder Manny Pacquiao, “Money” really bagged in mountains of cash.

While the world already knows Mayweather made insane amount of money during his boxing days, nobody can really tell how big has that mountain of cash become since his first professional boxing debut way back in 1996.

Fortunately, Give Me Sport recently made a list of declared earnings of Mayweather. However, not all data was available, especially from some of his early fights. Nevertheless, the tentative figure is believed to be no less than a whopping $800 million.

But what could have been overlooked on Mayweather’s earnings is that the undefeated champ could already have earned his first billion after the McGregor fight in 2017.

Since beating Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in 2013, Mayweather reportedly made the two highest-earning bouts of his career – Pacquiao ( $250,000,000) in 2015 and McGregor ($100,000,000) in 2017. According to the list, Mayweather’s disclosed earnings since beating McGregor was estimated to be anywhere near $807,954,000 .

While the said figure is already mind-blowing, it has to be taken into consideration that Mayweather’s earnings outside boxing were not included. Logically, if the undisclosed money Mayweather made will be added to his declared $800,000,000, “Money” may have already made his first billion prior to the McGregor fight as he has been actively making investments since he announced his first retirement in 2007.

Mayweather has made coming out of retirement a business and became a “prize fighter” in the process. Ron Brashear is a die-hard boxing fan, author and Muhammad Ali’s close friend believes that Mayweather is “the greatest prize fighter” in history of boxing.

“Love him or hate him, you gotta respect what he’s accomplished. When you use the word ‘prize fighter,’ there is no debate, he is the greatest prize fighter to ever live,” Brashear said of Mayweather.

Stunned by the American champ’s declared earnings from his blockbuster fights, Brashear even predicted that nobody in boxing could ever exceed the Mayweather’s worth.

“I don’t foresee $914 million being exceeded anytime soon in our lifetime,” Brashear predicted.