Floyd Mayweather Once KO’d A Heavyweight At Gym, Former Champ Says

Former welterweight champ Dmitry Salita recalled the time he witnessed Floyd Mayweather knocking out a heavyweight guy during a random fight inside the gym.

Salita is a former welterweight fighter based in New York City. During his boxing days, he used to train with Mayweather’s camp where he has witnessed unforgettable moments with the Mayweather family.

In a recent video call interview with Elie Seckbach of EsNews, Salita revealed how tremendous Mayweather and his uncle Roger were during training sessions. The former champ even revealed that “the pad routine that everybody tries to imitate now, (was) set up by the Mayweather family.”

However, the most interesting moment he witnessed from Mayweather was the time the undefeated champ floored a heavyweight guy inside the ring.

According to Salita, a large man once walked inside the gym looking for a boxing match. The man was talking a lot of smack until Mayweather decided to step in and do his job.

“This guy comes into the gym, a heavyweight and said ‘I wanna get some boxing.’ And he was just talking a lot of smack,” Salita recalled.

“Floyd was like ‘Leonard, get my stuff from the car!’ Floyd got in the ring with him, 30 seconds, (he does his) shoulder roll and block (the punches) and just that, hits the guy with a body shot, and drops the guy. A heavyweight,” Salita continued.

Mayweather has mastered the art of hitting without getting hit. He’s not really famous for knocking people out but knowing that he can drop a heavyweight makes the 43-year-old even more interesting.

Another bizarre claim about Mayweather recently stunned the boxing world, this time from Marcos “Chino” Maidana, one of the controversial rivals of Mayweather. Retired for five years now, Maidana recently resurfaced and claimed that he still has Mayweather’s tooth and uses it as a keepsake. The KO artist insisted that he knocked the tooth out of Mayweather’s mouth during their epic rematch in 2014.

Mayweather immediately responded and slammed Maidana’s claim explaining: “In the third round, when he hit me with that shot after the bell, it was a real good shot. It got my attention. No, he didn’t knock my teeth out. Not at all!”

After the coronavirus postponed his highly anticipated return, Mayweather now spends his time training with his son Koraun. Videos surfaced online showing Mayweather teaching Koraun some effective techniques he used throughout his glittering prizefighting career.