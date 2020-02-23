Floyd Mayweather opens Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fight talks with shock twist

Floyd Mayweather has made a stunning admission that he has held talks with Dana White about fighting Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov back-to-back. The undefeated boxer suggested he could come out of retirement for a marathon day of fighting.

It is unclear if the American would take on McGregor and Nurmagomedov in a boxing ring or the Octagon.

McGregor turned his hand to boxing in 2017 when he went toe-to-toe with Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena where he suffered a 10th-round TKO.

The Notorious has since returned to the UFC, losing to Nurmagomedov in 2018 and beating Donald Cerrone last month.

Nurmagomedov has flirted with the idea of fighting Mayweather, just like his Irish rival did.

And now the American boxer has claimed he is talking with UFC chief Dana White over having two fights in one day which could cost a gigantic £191 ($250) pay-per-view price.

