Floyd Mayweather’s Former Rival Claims He Knocked Champ’s Tooth Out Of His Mouth

Floyd Mayweather’s former rival has claimed that he still has the undefeated champ’s tooth in his chain.

Marcos “Chino” Maidana is one of the controversial rivals of Mayweather. To this day, some believe that Maidana defeated Mayweather during their first match. After being retired for five years, Maidana resurfaces and pulled up something that appears to be a unique attempt to possibly get a third fight against the undefeated champ.

Mayweather and Maidana’s feud has reportedly been ongoing since their last duel inside the ring in 2014. And now, it has reached another level after the Maidana took to social media and claimed that he still has Mayweather’s tooth and uses it as a keepsake. Maidana claimed that he knocked the tooth out of Mayweather’s mouth during their rematch five years ago.

Boasting a record of 35 wins and 5 losses, Maidana is widely regarded as a KO artist with 31 of his wins coming by way of knockout finishes. During his prime, he has fought Victor Ortiz, Devon Alexander, Adrien Broner, Josesito Lopez, Amir Khan and Erik Morales. But he gained popularity across the globe for being the fighter who arguably defeated Mayweather.

In an interview with ESPN Deportes in August 2019, Maidana said that he was eyeing for a comeback but also revealed that he would be willing to step inside the ring again only to face Manny Pacquiao.

Maidana belives that he won the first fight against Mayweather but stated that he has no plans of fighting the undefeated champ for a third time. According to him, he likes to share the ring with Pacquiao because the Filipino likes to come forward unlike Mayweather who ran around the ring the entire fight .

“What I like is that he comes forward and so do I, and it would be like a crash. I like Pacquiao’s style, it’s going to be a good fight. Not like the one with Mayweather where you have to run around the ring,” Maidana pointed out.

Despite the stacked welterweight division, Maidana still got his eyes locked on Pacquiao only and wouldn’t bother to return to face other fighters.

“There is only one boxer left for me to test myself against, Manny Pacquiao. So with that we are waiting, I would return for him,” Maidana emphasized.

It is unclear whether Maidana is teasing for a return to boxing or just stating facts. Meanwhile, Mayweather has yet to respond to Maidana’s claim about the said tooth.