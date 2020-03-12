Flybe flights cancelled: Airline responds after passengers report travel disruption

FLYBE has issued a statement following reports of disruption to flights at a UK airport tonight, which saw two delayed flights being cancelled.

Flybe has apologised to customers inconvenienced by disruption to their travel plans tonight. The airline said the issue was due to a “miscommunication” over the refuelling of two services to Birmingham.

It came following reports of disruption to flights at Glasgow Airport. A spokesperson said: “Flybe can confirm that, following a miscommunication regarding re-fuelling this evening, two flights were delayed and that due to the crew now being out of hours, have been cancelled. “Normal operations have now resumed. “We sincerely apologise to those passengers inconvenienced by the disruption to their travel plans.”

Earlier this evening, journalist Peter A Smith posted a video at the airport on Twitter, having been waiting to board a Flybe flight at Glasgow airport. He wrote on Twitter: “Has FlyBe just ceased operating in front of my eyes? Waiting to board a FlyBe flight to Birmingham and all of their flights have just been cancelled. Advice from staff is FlyBe “definitely will not be flying out tomorrow either.” In a video, the journalist said: “So the strangest thing, I’m standing at Glasgow Airport. “I was waiting to board a Flybe flight – that’s the announcement now, telling us that all Flybe flights have been cancelled leaving Glasgow Airport tonight.

“A flight apparently coming in from Birmingham to Glasgow – a Flybe flight – has been diverted, and it’s been diverted to Manchester are reports. “So obviously we’re trying to find out more about what’s actually happened to Flybe, but the staff here on the ground are telling us that it could be that they can’t operate anymore. Meanwhile this evening, reports have claimed Flybe is “set to collapse within hours, putting 2,000 jobs at risk”. Flybe declined to comment at this stage, when contacted by Express.co.uk for comment.

Following the reports, Martin Lewis took to Twitter to share some suggestions when it comes to getting a refund on flights. The financial journalist penned: “#Flybe admin. If ull need refund, things to try. Pls share “1. Travel insur (usually needs scheduled airline failure cover)