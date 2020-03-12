Flybe news: Martin Lewis says passengers can try three things to get flights refund

FLYBE has collapsed into administration leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Martin Lewis has taken to Twitter to discuss getting a refund on Flybe flights.

About 2,000 jobs are at risk after the company’s £100m bailout fell through. Following the reports, Martin Lewis took to Twitter and posted some options travellers may be able to look into if they need a refund on flights.

The financial journalist and founder of Money Saving Expert wrote: “#Flybe admin. If ull need refund, things to try. Pls share “1. Travel insur (usually needs scheduled airline failure cover) “2. Paid on debit card? Try chargeback… https://moneysavingexpert.com/shopping/visa-mastercard-chargeback/ “3. Paid on credit card? Try chargeback (link above) or section 75 https://moneysavingexpert.com/shopping/section75-protect-your-purchases/.”

In another tweet, he wrote: “And of course as well as the consumer help, my thoughts will all #Flybe employees who’s jobs are at threat at this difficult time.” Passengers took to social media to report travel disruption. Journalist Peter A Smith posted a video while at the airport on Twitter, having been waiting to board a Flybe flight at Glasgow airport. He wrote on Twitter: “Has FlyBe just ceased operating in front of my eyes? Waiting to board a FlyBe flight to Birmingham and all of their flights have just been cancelled. Advice from staff is FlyBe ‘definitely will not be flying out tomorrow either.’”

In a video, the journalist said: “So the strangest thing, I’m standing at Glasgow Airport. “I was waiting to board a Flybe flight – that’s the announcement now, telling us that all Flybe flights have been cancelled leaving Glasgow Airport tonight. “A flight apparently coming in from Birmingham to Glasgow – a Flybe flight – has been diverted, and it’s been diverted to Manchester are reports. “So obviously we’re trying to find out more about what’s actually happened to Flybe, but the staff here on the ground are telling us that it could be that they can’t operate anymore.

Following reports of disruption to flights at Glasgow Airport, Flybe said there had been a “miscommunication” over refuelling of two services to Birmingham. A spokesperson said: “Flybe can confirm that, following a miscommunication regarding re-fuelling this evening, two flights were delayed and that due to the crew now being out of hours, have been cancelled. Normal operations have now resumed. “We sincerely apologise to those passengers inconvenienced by the disruption to their travel plans.” Elsewhere yesterday evening, ITV News Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills, wrote on Twitter: “I’m told that Flybe is waiting for the last scheduled flight to land tonight before putting the business into administration.