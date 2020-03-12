Flybe ‘set to collapse’ – will you be affected? What to do if your flight is cancelled

FLYBE has faced struggles after a £100million loan was rejected by the government. This could cause disruptions for those set to travel with the airline. What should you do if your flights are cancelled?

Flybe has come into difficulties today after a multi-million pound loan was rejected by the government. Today, it was confirmed the airline has gone into administration. What will this mean for you?

Last month, the airline Flybe requested a huge loan from the UK government after struggling with finances. However, the UK government announced a package that included a loan to help the airline. The request by Flybe did not meet certain criteria met by the government, according to Whitehall officials. It has now been reported the carrier is set to collapse within the next few hours.

What should you do if your flights are cancelled? Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, offered advice to those who have been affected by the collapse of the airline. He said: ““This is clearly a sad day for the aviation industry and first thoughts go to the staff who are going to go through a difficult time now, and the many travellers and businesses for whom key domestic routes have been taken out of service. “But if we focus specifically on customer refunds, this is a simple three-step process for most.

“The first thing to do is to look at doing a chargeback. This is where you ask your debit or credit card provider to try and get the money back from Flybe’s payment processor. While not a legal protection, it’s a locked in process for Visa, Mastercard and American Express customers, and has worked very well in the past. It tends to be the quickest way of getting your money back – effectively you’re disputing the transaction as you’ve paid for something you’ve not received. “For credit card customers – if you’ve paid for something over £100 – Section 75 offers legal protection, which means the credit card company is jointly liable with the retailer. Having said that, the card companies will tend to prefer you to do a chargeback because then they’re not shelling out for the money themselves. So I would go for chargeback first and use Section 75 if that doesn’t work. “If you believe in either of these cases that your case has not been handled correctly then you can take the payment provider to the financial ombudsman based on the fact that it hasn’t followed standard industry practice and treated you fairly. Having said that, on past occasions like this most payment providers have paid out pretty well. “If you have knock-on costs from not being able to go on your flight, to try and recover these, that’s where your travel insurance comes into play. In that case, travel insurance will only tend to cover you if you have cover for ‘scheduled airline failure’. “My hope is that many people – for their flights at least – should get their money back.” Both British Airways and RyanAir announced they would have a reduced number of flights setting off this month.

Following reports of the company collapsing, there were disruptions to Flybe flights in the UK tonight. Flights at Glasgow Airport were held up which caused some to believe they had been cancelled. However, the carrier apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused to travel plans. They said the problem was actually down to a “miscommunication” over the refuelling of two services set for Birmingham.

A Flybe spokesperson said: “Flybe can confirm that, following a miscommunication regarding re-fuelling this evening, two flights were delayed and that due to the crew now being out of hours, have been cancelled. “Normal operations have now resumed. “We sincerely apologise to those passengers inconvenienced by the disruption to their travel plans.”

