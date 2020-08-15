Food recall: Sainsbury’s issues urgent warning for this milk product – do not drink

SAINSBURY’S has warned customers not to drink a popular product that many shoppers will have bought during the lockdown. The supermarket has discovered a safety issue – here are the full details of the product affected.

Supermarket shoppers were stockpiling certain products at the start of lockdown, from toilet rolls to cleaning products. But one item that fast became a bestseller was long-life milk as customers planned for the worst when the coronavirus pandemic was first announced. However, one supermarket has issued an urgent recall on the UHT milk amid safety fears.

Sainsbury’s is recalling a specific batch of one of its long-life milk products. The supermarket has issued an urgent recall to tell customers not to consume the milk, and to instead return it to stores for a refund. The warning is due to “possible microbiological contamination that could lead to spoilage,” making the drink potentially unsafe to consume. Notices will be put up in Sainsbury’s stores to warn customers about the recall.

Which products are affected? Sainsbury’s is recalling the By Sainsbury’s Semi-Skimmed Less Than 2 percent Fat UHT Milk. The recall only applies to the one litre carton size. It’s also only a specific batch that is affected, with a best before date of 28 December 2020 and 29 December 2020. Shoppers should check their UHT milks to see if they have the same expiry date.

If you have one of the milk products, do not drink it. Sainsbury’s has requested that shoppers take the item to their local store on their next visit. All customers will then be issued a full refund for the potentially contaminated products. In a statement, Sainsbury’s said: “As a precautionary measure we are asking customers not to consume this product and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store when they next visit, where they will receive a full refund. “For any concerns or questions regarding this, please check our website Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact our Careline on 0800 636262.”

The supermarket reassured customers that no other Sainsbury’s products have been affected by this issue. “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause,” Sainsbury’s added. The recall was announced by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on Friday August 7, 2020. There are two types of warnings that can be issued by the industry body when there are any fears over the safety or suitability of products on sale.

The FSA explained on its website: “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product). “The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food. “In some cases, a ‘Food Alert for Action’ is issued. “This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.”