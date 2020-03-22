Food retailer hiring temporary staff

One of Ireland’s main food retailers is temporarily hiring hundreds of new workers.

It is seeking those with experience in retail, fresh food, hospitality, driving and warehousing and has reached out to restaurant and hotel staff affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

The firm behind shops like Supervalu is trying to meet increased demand in stores around the country.

Thank you to everyone working tirelessly in stores, warehouses, on the road and across the Musgrave team. Thank you to everyone who shops with us for your support and patience. For as long as this lasts, you can count on Musgrave and all of our team to be there for you. pic.twitter.com/Wkic3U7UTg — Musgrave plc (@Musgraveplc) March 21, 2020

Musgrave has asked any businesses that have been forced to temporarily lay off staff with expertise in these areas to contact its human resources team.

The company’s retail partners across the country which operate SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak stores are also hiring directly and Musgrave has advised people whose employment has been affected by the virus to contact their local store about potential opportunities.

Musgrave chief executive Noel Keeley said: “We are doing all that we can, in the safest way that we can, to support communities across Ireland during this difficult time.

“There has been a huge increase in demand across our network for the past week-and-a-half and we expect to see increased footfall for an extended period now.

We’re Hiring! If you’d like to join our teams in store or on the road, click below to see our SuperValu opportunities near you. Apply today: https://t.co/zqvXQODLAa #SuperValu pic.twitter.com/aSIvuEs9Dp — SuperValu Ireland (@SuperValuIRL) March 20, 2020

“To meet this level of demand, we need to increase our team numbers and ensure we have enough people to allow our current staff to get time to rest.”

He added: “We’re working closely with different representative bodies to prioritise those in the restaurant, food and retail sectors who were amongst the first to lose their jobs because of Covid-19.”