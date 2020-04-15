For Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb, Anchoring ‘Today’ From Home Feels ‘Surreal’

Millions of people expect to watch NBC’s “Today” show every day, sp anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have readjusted their lives and their families’ lives to continue bringing audiences the news.

“It’s just so surreal to be working from home, broadcasting from home and trying to figure out schooling at home with the kids,” Guthrie told People.

“So, like everyone, just trying to juggle this new normal.”

Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman share two children, 5-year-old Vale and 3-year-old Charlie. She and her family have been isolating themselves in their home in upstate New York, where Guthrie has also continued filming for “Today.”

She has had to rely heavily on her husband to help her run the show remotely from their basement. Thanks to her handy setup, the producers are still able to print her scripts for her each morning “straight from the control room.” But it’s Feldman who is responsible for doing all of the pre-show checks like sound and lighting.

“He’s working morning show hours and then going upstairs and working a whole other job,” she said.

While Guthrie has rewired her brain for a show from home, Kotb is having a different kind of unique experience. Each morning she still drives to the now deserted studio to film her segment, having to dress and prep herself. She said the experience has made her realize how much of a team effort the “Today” show production is.

“So today all my [clothes] were in a ball,” she said. “I went into the wardrobe room and I literally was steaming the place up right after I had done my hair. It’s the small things that trip you up and make you realize how much we need every single person we work with.”

Although Kotb is aware of the risk for catching COVID-19 increases every time a person leaves their home, she said the lack of contact she has with any humans still allows her to feel safe.

“I feel like the building’s not sick and it’s empty,” she said. “So I don’t really feel a risk.”