Ford Recall 2020: Could Your SUV Have A Seat Belt Defect?

After issuing a recall in early April for its F-150 and Ranger pickup trucks and Expedition SUVs over a gearshift issue that could cause the vehicles to move unintentionally, Ford (F) has issued a recall for more SUVs because of a seat belt buckle malfunction.

The recall affects over 1,350 2020 Ford Expedition SUVs that may have a belt tension sensor in the front passenger seat belt buckle that may not operate properly. Ford produced the Expedition SUVs at its Kentucky Truck Plant from Nov. 27 to Dec. 7, 2019.

Because the belt tension sensor may have a defect, it could misclassify the size and weight of a passenger in the vehicle, using the restraint system. This could lead to the airbag light not illuminating as intended, increasing the risk of injury to the passenger in the event of the crash.

To repair the seat belt issue, Ford dealers will replace the front passenger seat buckle.

The automaker said it has not received any reports of accident or injury related to the seat belt malfunction.

Shares of Ford stock were down 2.25% as of 2:01 p.m. EDT on Monday.