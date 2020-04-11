Ford Recall 2020: These Pickup Trucks And SUVs Could Be At Risk

Ford (F) has issued a recall for nearly 68,000 pickup trucks and SUVs, including the F-150, Ranger, and Expedition models over a gearshift safety issue.

The recall affects 2020 pickup trucks that have a 10-speed automatic transmission and the SUVs with the police package and 10-speed automatic transmission.

The 2020 Ranger trucks were built at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant from Feb. 28 to March 18, and the 2020 F-150 pickup trucks were built at its Dearborn Truck Plant, also in Michigan, from Feb. 18 to March 19. The Expedition SUVs were built at the Kentucky Truck Plant from March 3 to March 19.

The gearshift issue stems from a clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission. In some instances, it may not be fully seated, which, over time, can cause the transmission to move into a different gear than was selected by the driver.

According to Ford, this could cause the driver of the vehicle to have the shifter in Park and remove the ignition key when the truck or SUV is not actually in the Park position. If the brake is not applied during these instances, the vehicle could move unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

To repair the gearshift issue, Ford dealers will inspect the shift cable locking clip and properly seat if required.

Ford said that vehicles with a rotary gearshift dial are not affected by the recall. The automaker said it has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall.

Shares of Ford stock were up 6.69% as of 12:56 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.