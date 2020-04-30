Foreign students glad of $1100 Vic help

International students struggling to make ends meet amid the coronavirus can get a one-off $1100 Victorian government handout.

Spaniard Pablo Torrero, 30, is among thousands of international students expected to dip into the government’s $45 million emergency relief fund after losing their jobs due to the pandemic.

He has been on a student visa studying project management and marketing since August.

“It is really good to have a qualification from Australia on your resume,” the architect told AAP on Wednesday.

Mr Torrero lost his job working 20 hours a week at major fashion retailer when the coronavirus hit.

“I decided to stay as this is my home and comfort zone for now. I decided to stay even though I knew it was going to be hard,” he said.

He has been dipping into his savings and his parents’ wallet to survive.

But he’s been given a slight reprieve along with 40,000 others. Jobs Minister Martin Pakula said the $1100 was effectively two weeks’ worth of the Commonwealth’s JobSeeker fund, which many international students miss out on.

“It is the appropriate and humane thing to do. We’ve got a lot of international students here in Victoria,” Mr Pakula said.

The state government requires a co-contribution from universities.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar agrees it is a “humanitarian step” to recognise some students’ dire financial situations.

Meanwhile more than 150,000 international students currently living in the state are also eligible for the rent relief program and those legally allowed to work are eligible for the Working for Victoria initiative.

International education generated $12.6 billion for Victoria last financial year, with most students originating from China, India, Nepal, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The $1100 will help ease the financial burden during the pandemic, but Mr Torrero is wondering how he will cope financially in the long term.

“You can pay a month’s rent and relieve some bills but it is definitely not enough,” he said.

“It will help in the short future. But I don’t know how long this pandemic will go for and when we will be able to go back to normal.”