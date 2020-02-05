Forever we will be indebted to those so valiant…The Few, says ROSS CLARK

IN an age of almost constant political intrigue, it would be easy to overlook the death of 101-year old Paul Farnes, the last Battle of Britain ace.
But it would do us all good to stop what we are doing for a moment and think of the debt that we owe to him and his colleagues.
I call them “colleagues” because sadly, as Farnes himself said, they often didn’t have the time to become friends. As Adolf Hitler launched his air offensive against Britain in the summer of 1940 pilots had to be rushed into battle at what- ever cost, with some not even surviving their first day.
But were it not for their efforts, Britain would almost certainly have fallen and with it the last bastion of freedom in Europe. Would the Americans have set about liberating Europe were it not for the toehold that Britain provided them with? It is doubtful. Had we fallen in 1940, before Hitler switched his attentions to the Eastern front, we would have ended up living in dictatorship – Nazi, possibly followed by Soviet – for decades to come.
Who knows when, and how, it would have ended. Possibly we would still be living under pan-European fascism today. We have heard a lot over the past few days about long-established friendships between European peoples. But it should never be forgotten just how close we came to a prolonged European winter of oppression.
Like so many of the 3,000 pilots who made up The Few, Farnes was hardly into adulthood when he volunteered for the RAF. He was assigned to 501 squadron, flying Hurricanes and at the age of 21 found himself fighting in the last desperate attempt to save France from Nazi invasion.
That effort, as we know, was unsuccessful, and two months later, in July 1940, the battle switched to Britain. Farnes, who had already downed two aircraft in France, turned out to excel in the dog fights over southern England which were to define Britain’s heroic struggle to repel Nazism. By the end of the Battle of Britain in October 1940, he had downed six enemy aircraft and damaged a further six. He thus became an ace – a name bestowed on any fighter pilot who scored more than five “kills”.
He wasn’t, then, just one of The Few, he was one of the even fewer – just 188 pilots became aces. With Farnes’ death, there are now just two surviving pilots of the Battle of Britain. It seems only yesterday that we lost the last veteran of the First World War trenches, Harry Patch, who died in 2009 aged 111. Farnes’ death is a reminder of just how close we are to losing the Second World War generation, too.
It has always left an impression on me how many of the heroes of the two world wars refused to talk about their experiences. Their stories have been told often enough in books and films, of course.
Yet many would not even share their experiences with their own families. That wouldn’t happen nowadays, of course, when we are all encouraged to talk about traumatic experiences in the hope of achieving “closure” and, hopefully with it, inner peace.
I am sure that is right. There is a very good charity, Combat Stress, which works with service people suffering from post- traumatic stress. Yet I also rather admire those who put their wartime experiences behind them and quietly got on with ordinary lives. While Farnes achieved minor celebrity status in recent years due to his longevity, for much of his career he ran a hotel in Worthing.
We have sometimes been called a country which “bangs on about the war”, yet it is remarkable how little we did it in the post-war era. By the time of my childhood in the 1970s – when many Second World War veterans were still in their 40s – the war seemed ancient history.
But as the Second World War generation passes into history we should take time to think of sacrifices people such as Paul Farnes made – facing the threat of imminent death day after day. By the end of the Battle of Britain his war was far from over. He faced another four-and-a-half years of air battles, serving in North Africa and Iraq.
It is regrettable Tony Blair and Jeremy Corbyn commandeered the expression “the few” for their own political purposes. Hear someone mention “the few” today and you think of a semi-mythical class of wealthy people supposed to be feasting on the efforts of the rest of us.
Hopefully, we can now reclaim The Few for the meaning Sir Winston Churchill gave it – as shorthand for the 3,000 pilots to whom we owe our freedom.
Though they are now down to just a couple, their signicance in British and European history will not be forgotten.