Forever we will be indebted to those so valiant…The Few, says ROSS CLARK

IN an age of almost constant political intrigue, it would be easy to overlook the death of 101-year old Paul Farnes, the last Battle of Britain ace.

But it would do us all good to stop what we are doing for a moment and think of the debt that we owe to him and his colleagues. I call them “colleagues” because sadly, as Farnes himself said, they often didn’t have the time to become friends. As Adolf Hitler launched his air offensive against Britain in the summer of 1940 pilots had to be rushed into battle at what- ever cost, with some not even surviving their first day. But were it not for their efforts, Britain would almost certainly have fallen and with it the last bastion of freedom in Europe. Would the Americans have set about liberating Europe were it not for the toehold that Britain provided them with? It is doubtful. Had we fallen in 1940, before Hitler switched his attentions to the Eastern front, we would have ended up living in dictatorship – Nazi, possibly followed by Soviet – for decades to come.

Who knows when, and how, it would have ended. Possibly we would still be living under pan-European fascism today. We have heard a lot over the past few days about long-established friendships between European peoples. But it should never be forgotten just how close we came to a prolonged European winter of oppression. Like so many of the 3,000 pilots who made up The Few, Farnes was hardly into adulthood when he volunteered for the RAF. He was assigned to 501 squadron, flying Hurricanes and at the age of 21 found himself fighting in the last desperate attempt to save France from Nazi invasion. That effort, as we know, was unsuccessful, and two months later, in July 1940, the battle switched to Britain. Farnes, who had already downed two aircraft in France, turned out to excel in the dog fights over southern England which were to define Britain’s heroic struggle to repel Nazism. By the end of the Battle of Britain in October 1940, he had downed six enemy aircraft and damaged a further six. He thus became an ace – a name bestowed on any fighter pilot who scored more than five “kills”. He wasn’t, then, just one of The Few, he was one of the even fewer – just 188 pilots became aces. With Farnes’ death, there are now just two surviving pilots of the Battle of Britain. It seems only yesterday that we lost the last veteran of the First World War trenches, Harry Patch, who died in 2009 aged 111. Farnes’ death is a reminder of just how close we are to losing the Second World War generation, too. It has always left an impression on me how many of the heroes of the two world wars refused to talk about their experiences. Their stories have been told often enough in books and films, of course.