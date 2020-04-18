Tributes have been paid to former England and Glamorgan all-rounder Peter Walker, who has died at the age of 84.

Walker played three Tests for England during the series against South Africa in 1960.

He spent his entire first-class career with Glamorgan, scoring over 17,000 runs and taking 834 wickets while helping the county to win the County Championship in 1969.

Glamorgan Cricket are saddened to hear of the death of Peter Walker Peter was one of the great players in our history, and a truly unique cricketer The thoughts of all at Glamorgan are with his family, and his friends Read our tribute here 👉 https://t.co/UmJ5fP3cxZ pic.twitter.com/lyRmh2gQ4j — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) April 6, 2020

“The ECB is saddened to hear of the passing of former England and Glamorgan all-rounder Peter Walker, who has died aged 84,” statement said.

“Our thoughts are with Peter’s family and friends at this time.”

Walker set several fielding records during his time with Glamorgan, several of which still stand today.

He took eight catches in the match with Derbyshire at Swansea in 1970, a record of 67 catches in 1961, and a career total of 656.

After his playing career Walker moved into the media before returning as chief executive of the Cricket Board of Wales in 1996. He was Glamorgan president in 2009 and 2010 before being awarded an MBE in 2011.

The ECB is saddened to hear of the passing of former England and Glamorgan all-rounder Peter Walker MBE. Our thoughts are with Peter’s family and friends at this time. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) April 6, 2020

Glamorgan chairman Gareth Williams said: “Everyone at Glamorgan is saddened to hear this news. Peter was a club legend, a man who gave everything he could to the club he loved while playing, and later in an off-field capacity.

“He gave so much back to the game, in particular through his work with Cricket Wales and the National Cricket Centre, and through his outstanding service as president of Glamorgan.”

The county’s chief executive Hugh Morris said, “A combination of world-class catching ability, aggressive batting and accurate spin made him a triple threat and a brilliant all-rounder.

“He helped Glamorgan to win a County Championship title and represented England, making him a true legend of the club. We may never see another player quite like him, and he will be missed by everyone at the club.

“Our thoughts go out to his family, and his friends.”