Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s £8.9 million superyacht is up for sale

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has put his £8.9 million superyacht up for sale.

The 83-year-old tycoon, known for his ‘bunga bunga’ sex parties, bought Morning Glory from Rupert Murdoch in 1999.

It was the media mogul who originally commissioned the boat, which he enjoyed for six years, and even married his third wife, Wendy Deng, on board.

He then sold the watercraft to Berlusconi for an estimated £4.5m, who was previously seen sailing in Antigua, where he has a holiday home.

The former AC Milan owner bought Morning Glory to replace another yacht, Principessa Vaivia, and and was looking to build a new deepwater dock to accommodate it on the Caribbean island.

Built by the Perini Navi shipyard in Italy, the vessel is 158ft (48m) long, and can cater for 10 passengers across its luxury cabins, along with eight crew.

One of the few all-white Perini Navi yachts, it boasts impressive furnishings including a working wood and marble fireplace.

Its interior is finished ‘in a modern and masculine nautical style with tons of wood paneling’, according to Business Insider.

Morning Glory sails along at a speed of 14.8 knots, or 17mph, and holds 42,000 litres of fuel.