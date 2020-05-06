Former Jags LB Smith charged with sexual activity with…

Telvin Smith, a former Pro Bowl linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was charged Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla., with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

News4Jax.com reported that SWAT officers and undercover detectives were seen Wednesday at Smith’s Jacksonville home. The website reported that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office previously raided Smith’s home in November and towed his vehicle.

A new search warrant was obtained Wednesday, per News4Jax.com, and it is unknown whether the raid in November and Wednesday’s arrest are related.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Department of Corrections database shows that Smith was booked at 5:20 p.m. and held on a $50,003 bond. He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

According to News4Jax.com, a Jacksonville police crime scene unit could be seen entering Smith’s gated community of Queen’s Harbour “moments after he was booked into jail,” and that CSI technicians were processing the house.

The Jaguars issued the following statement shortly after news broke of Smith’s arrest: “The Jaguars are aware of the report involving former linebacker Telvin Smith. The club is unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation.”

Smith, 29, is a native of Valdosta, Ga., and was selected out of Florida State in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Jacksonville.

He announced in May 2019 he was skipping the 2019 season to “get my world in order.” Smith was set to make a base salary of $9.75 million last season as part of a four-year, $45 million extension he signed in October 2017.

Smith posted a career-high 134 tackles in 2018, the last season he played. The previous year, he was selected to the Pro Bowl after logging 102 tackles and three interceptions. He has 26 pass breakups and nine interceptions in 76 games (69 starts) during his five-year career.

–Field Level Media