Former MP attacks ALL Labour candidates for ignoring Corbyn’s biggest Brexit failure

FORMER Labour MP Caroline Flint attacked all of the Labour leadership candidates for ignoring Corbyn’s biggest Brexit failure in a shock rant.

Former Labour MP Caroline Flint exposed the flaws of all of the Labour leadership candidates in a stunning rant. While on talkRADIO Ms Flint argued each candidate needed to admit Jeremy Corbyn’s failed leadership and Brexit strategy. She said: “I think all of the runners and riders still have a lot to prove.

“I think part of the problem with these selections is they are all trying to convince the membership. “Now the Labour Party membership is overwhelmingly dominated in London and actually the north-west in terms of big area for membership. “So for me, as I listen to this contest play out, I wonder if they are just dipping into where they think they can rack up the largest amount of votes amongst members. “For example, if it is London we know London members are overwhelmingly pro-Remain in the EU.

“Or are the Labour candidates actually seeking to do what we need from the leader of the opposition which is reaching out to the country. “Unless they are reaching out to the heartland Leave voters, Labour Leave voters and make peace with them, they may win the contest but will they have enough to win in the country. “Now, that is what I’m listening to and out for.” Ms Flint went on to insist the Labour candidates needed to recognise that Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit strategy was flawed.

She said: “In terms of who I want to win, I am keeping my own counsel. “Lisa Nandy has probably been saying more in terms of reaching out to the voters in my area and the voters we need to win back from the others. “I think what I need to hear, is some contrition on the failed strategy on Brexit and what it cost us.

Boris urged to use ‘Thatcherite spirit’ to boost Brexit Britain [Update]

End of the EU? How expert predicted bloc ‘may not survive’ post-Brexit [Analysis]

Brexit under way: Lords BACK DOWN after stand-off with Boris over Bill [Latest]