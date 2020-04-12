Former NFL Player Chris Johnson Accused In Alleged Murder For Hire Plot

Former NFL player Chris Johnson has been linked to an alleged murder for hire plot that resulted in the deaths of two men in 2016.

Media outlets reported that Johnson had not been charged though he is suspected of having paid a notable Florida gang member to kill two people whom he believed shot at him and a friend in 2015.

The 34-year-old former all-pro running back last played in 2017 for Arizona and was shot in the shoulder during the Orlando shooting. He did manage to make a full recovery after the incident.

He was in the passenger seat of his Jeep at the time when an unknown driver pulled at the stoplight they were. An unknown assailant opened fire at the side of the Jeep.

The driver, Dreekius Oricko Johnson, died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.

Police claimed that Johnson was uncooperative, and investigators suspect the vehicle had been targeted. Law enforcement now believes the shooting was a gang-related attempt to kill Johnson.

The two men who were suspected of having participated in the event were hunted down and killed in 2016. One of them in January and the other was killed in June. The shooter is believed to be Dominic Bolden.

According to media outlets, in exchange for killing the shooters, Johnson paid Bolden, an alleged gang leader by giving him revenue and a person who could help him form a narco organization.

The Tennessee Titans made Johnson, the 24th selection in the 2008 NFL draft. During the second season with the ‘Titans,’ though, he had 2006 rushing yards and became the First-Team All-Pro.

He had six seasons with the Titans and gained 1000 yards each year. In 2014, he signed a free-agent deal with the New York Jets and gained 663 yards. He ended his career with the Arizona Cardinals and did 1023 yards over three seasons and nine games.

He had gained over 9600 yards on the ground during his career and scored 55 touchdowns. He added nine scores and 2255 receiving yards.

According to a law enforcement informant, the alleged murder for hire story boosted Bolden’s rank within the drug organization and made him the de facto leader of the gang.

A representative for Johnson denied the allegations brought forth by the prosecution, claiming there was no validity to the accusations.