Former Oilers coach Biles dies

Former Oilers head coach Ed Biles has died at 88, the Houston Chronicle reported on Sunday.

Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Biles had been battling leukemia for some time prior to his death.

Biles served as a freshman coach (1956-61) and later head coach (1962-68) at Xavier University before becoming an assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints in 1969. He later worked for the New York Jets before being hired by Houston as the team’s defensive backs coach in 1974.

Biles worked as a defensive coordinator under Bum Phillips the following year and helped the Oilers advance to the AFC Championship Game in 1978 and 1979, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers both times.

Biles took over for the fired Phillips following the 1980 season. The Oilers posted a 7-9 mark in the first season under Biles before recording a 1-8 mark in the strike-shortened 1982 campaign.

An 0-6 start to the 1983 season led to the firing of Biles, who did not coach again in the NFL.

–Field Level Media