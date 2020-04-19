Former Real, Atletico, Barcelona boss and Luton player…

Former Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid boss Radomir Antic has died at the age of 71.

He enjoyed most of his success at the latter, guiding Atleti to the LaLiga and Copa del Rey double during the 1995-96 season.

Antic had three separate spells in charge at Los Rojiblancos and become only one of two people to coach El Clasico rivals Real and Barca during their career – after Enrique Fernandez Viola.

A statement from Atletico’s official Twitter account read: “The Atletico de Madrid family is mourning the passing of Radomir Antic, one of our legendary coaches. You will forever live in our hearts. Rest in peace.”

Antic, who had one cap for Yugoslavia, spent the final four years of his playing career at Luton before moving into coaching, which was mainly in Spain.

Luton tweeted: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Town legend Radomir Antic, at the age of 71. A true Hatters hero, for promotion and preventing relegation. The thoughts of all at Kenilworth Road are with his family and friends at this terribly sad time. Rest in peace, Raddy”.

He started his managerial career at Real Zaragoza and also has two spells as Real Oviedo boss and a short stint at Celta Vigo.

Antic was in charge of the Serbia national team between 2008 and 2010 before finishing his career in China.