Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump To Make Guest Appearance On This ABC Sitcom

From reality tv to scripted television, Lisa Vanderpump is dipping her toe back into the acting pond.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is set to guest star on ABC’s “American Housewife,” according to Variety. The episode, which will air on May 6, will have Lisa appear as herself as the Otto family visits California on an all-expenses-paid trip that overlaps with Katie’s (Katy Mixon) birthday.

This appearance may seem like a change for the 59-year-old reality star, but it’s actually just her getting back to her roots. Before gaining notoriety for her role on “RHOBH,” “Vanderpump Rules,” and other reality shows, she started acting from a young age.

“I had an unusual childhood attending a drama school full time from the age of nine!” she shared on her website. “I loved acting in many children’s films and television series when I was growing up.” Vanderpump’s IMDb shows that she had roles in movies like “Separate Lives” and most recently appeared on TV in “The Comeback.”

Lisa’s appearance on “American Housewife” doesn’t mean altogether finished with the reality TV world. In early January, she revealed that there is potential for her to return to “RHOBH” in the future.

“I can never say never about anything,” Lisa told Entertainment Tonight. “But I don’t know. It’s not what’s on my radar right now.”

In 2019, the British restauranteur left the popular Bravo series, which she was a cast member on since the show’s 2010 inception, after nine seasons.

“I made the decision to leave,” Vanderpump confirmed in June 2019. “The ‘Housewives’, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

It’s been about a year since she quit the show, yet her relationships with some of her former “RHOBH” co-stars remain fractured. During a recent interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Kyle Richards revealed that she had a few awkward run-ins with Lisa.

“I’ve seen her twice at Neiman Marcus,” Kyle admitted. “The second time I saw her [at Neiman Marcus], she didn’t see me, and I sort of hid, to be honest.”