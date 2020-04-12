Former Saints K Dempsey passes away after fight with COVID-19

Record-setting New Orleans Saints twist Tom Dempsey has actually died as a result of problems of the coronavirus, his family told NOLA.com. He was 73.

The electrical outlet reported Dempsey examined favorable for COVID-19 on March 25. He likewise had been fighting Alzheimer’s condition as well as dementia at a senior living center in New Orleans.

“Our prayers and also thoughts are encompassed (spouse) Carlene and the entire Dempsey family members on the passing of their dear Tom,” Saints proprietor Gayle Benson said in a statement on Sunday morning. “The New Orleans Saints household is deeply saddened as well as sad at this most difficult time.”

Dempsey, that was birthed without fingers on his best hand and without toes on his ideal kicking foot, set a then-NFL document with a 63-yard field objective on Nov. 8, 1970. The kick at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans lifted the Saints to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

The record was first matched by the Denver Broncos’ Jason Elam in 1998 and also later on broken by Denver’s Matt Prater with a 64-yarder in 2013.

“Tom’s life spoke straight to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute decision to not allow obstacles to hamper following his desires and also dreams,” Benson said in a declaration. “He exhibited the exact same battle as well as perseverance in the last few years as he fought valiantly versus ailments yet never ever wavered and maintained his hallmark funny bone. He holds an unique place in the hearts as well as minds of the Saints family.”

Dempsey was sworn in right into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 1989. The customized footwear he kicked with gets on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dempsey played 11 NFL periods with the Saints (1969-70), Philadelphia Eagles (1971-74), Los Angeles Rams (1975-76), Houston Oilers (1977) and Buffalo Bills (1978-79).

He made 159 of 258 basket and 252 of 282 additional factors in 127 video games, and made a Pro Bowl choice as well as All-Pro honors as a novice in 1969.

