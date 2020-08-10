Fortnite drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than 4 minutes week 8 guide

FORTNITE drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than 4 minutes is one of the leaked week 8 season 3 challenges. Here’s how to complete the Fortnite cars task.

Fortnite drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than 4 minutes is believed to be one the week 8 season 3 challenges for chapter 2. As per usual, ahead of the latest Fortnite challenges going live dataminers have discovered a list of leaked challenges. And one of the most eye-catching challenges is drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than 4 minutes.

This challenge has been added following the release of the Fortnite cars feature on Wednesday August 5 and looks to be the first of a few cars-specific challenges. Next week another Fortnite cars challenge – gas up a vehicle at Catty Corner – will be going live, according to leaks. If you’re struggling to complete this latest challenge then don’t worry, Express.co.uk is here to help. We have details on how you can complete the Fortnite drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than 4 minutes challenge. First up, you’ll have to – as the name suggests – head to Retail Row to pick up a car. Cars spawn randomly but you should be able to find one on the outskirts. Then, your best bet is to follow the road that leads from Retail Row to Pleasant Park – occasionally cutting across the grass at an angle if it seems a shorter route.

You will be able to find a map of the route you need to take in this story, and you can also check out playthroughs of the drive in under four minutes. Both Wolfy and a scannerbarkly have managed to do the drive between Retail Row and Pleasant Park in under four minutes on their YouTube channels. You’ll have to look out for a few things on your drive though that will make the journey tricky. First up, petrol – the amount of gas you have in your car isn’t likely to last the drive between Retail Row and Pleasant Park. So you’ll either have to pick up a petrol can or pop into a gas station on the way to tank up. The other thing you’ll have to be wary of is other players. You just need a few players targeting your car to make the journey an absolute nightmare.

A few players will be able to deal some heavy damage to your car, which could end up destroying it midway through your journey. It will be a bit of luck of the draw in terms of whether you drop into a match where players will fire relentlessly on your vehicle or not. Picking a speedy car for the drive is one way you can make yourself a little bit more of a tricky target for rival players. So, a large slow vehicle such as the Mudflap lorry probably won’t be a good shout for this challenge. Completing drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than 4 minutes will net you a reward of 35,000XP. And, in case you’re wondering, here is a list of the other leaked challenges for Fortnite season 3 week 8 chapter 2…