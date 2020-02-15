Fortnite Season 2 latest: Epic can’t afford to delay, as numbers continue to drop

FORTNITE fanbase appears to be dwindling, as the longest season in the game’s history comes to an end.

Most fans would probably agree that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1 feels like it’s been dragging on forever. Fortnite developer Epic Games generated a lot of buzz with the season-ending Black Hole event back in early October, but has failed to capitalise on it in the months that followed. A shortage of major content updates and a lack of communication hasn’t helped matters, as hype dies down for the Battle Royale phenomenon. This is evidenced in the Fortnite Twitch numbers, which don’t paint a pretty picture for Epic Games. Proof that Chapter 2, Season 2 can’t come soon enough, Twitch Tracker shows that average views and maximum views are down for Fortnite.

Average views dropped to around 20k in December 2019, compared to 58k back in October and 32k in September. Maximum views, meanwhile, have dropped to just 21k in December, compared to 171k in October and 66k in September. Fortnite Twitch numbers were always likely to drop following Ninja’s defection to Mixer, but that was back in August. Viewers typically increase around the start of a new season, so it will be interesting to see if Epic can take advantage of the boost and keep the momentum going. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is expected to launch on February 20 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. Despite the Chapter 2, Season 2 release date being so close, Epic is yet to release any teasers. Fans are also expecting a big end of season event, which is likely to take place on February 15.