Fortnite update 2.80 PS4 PATCH NOTES: Epic releases ANOTHER new PlayStation download

Fortnite developer Epic Games may be in the middle of a war with Google and Apple, but that hasn’t stopped them releasing a brand new patch on PS4.

Fortnite Battle Royale update 2.80 can be downloaded right now for PlayStation 4.

The new Fortnite PS4 update weighs in at just over 1GB, and must be downloaded and installed in order to continue playing online.

It appears as though the new PS4 update is the same download that hit Xbox One and Mac earlier this week.

According to the patch notes, update 2.80 improves system stability, as well as a problem with the Vix and Aquaman outfits.

The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter: “We’ve released a maintenance patch on Xbox One and Mac.

“This patch addresses stability on PlayStation 4/Xbox One and the issue on Mac involving parts of the Vix and Aquaman Outfits appearing untextured grey.”

While this particular update launched on Xbox One and Mac on August 12, Epic promised to release the PS4 patch at a later time.

“The PlayStation 4 patch will be deployed later,” reads a follow-up tweet.