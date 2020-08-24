Fortnite update 2.80 PS4 PATCH NOTES: Epic releases ANOTHER new PlayStation download

FORTNITE update 2.80 comes to the PS4, as Epic Games makes some more crucial fixes and gameplay tweaks.
Fortnite developer Epic Games may be in the middle of a war with Google and Apple, but that hasn’t stopped them releasing a brand new patch on PS4.
Fortnite Battle Royale update 2.80 can be downloaded right now for PlayStation 4.
The new Fortnite PS4 update weighs in at just over 1GB, and must be downloaded and installed in order to continue playing online.
It appears as though the new PS4 update is the same download that hit Xbox One and Mac earlier this week.
According to the patch notes, update 2.80 improves system stability, as well as a problem with the Vix and Aquaman outfits.
The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter: “We’ve released a maintenance patch on Xbox One and Mac.
“This patch addresses stability on PlayStation 4/Xbox One and the issue on Mac involving parts of the Vix and Aquaman Outfits appearing untextured grey.”
While this particular update launched on Xbox One and Mac on August 12, Epic promised to release the PS4 patch at a later time.
“The PlayStation 4 patch will be deployed later,” reads a follow-up tweet.
It’s possible the Fortnite update also addressed the various server and matchmaking issues experienced in the past 24-hours.
“We are investigating matchmaking issues for players in the EU region,” Epic tweeted. “We will update you once this is resolved.”
While Epic would fix the problem and re-enable competitive modes in Europe, new problems would arise in North America.
Of course, the big news in Fortnite right now is the battle between Epic, Apple and Google.
In the past 24-hours, Fortnite Battle Royale has been removed from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.
The game was removed from the apps stores following the launch of Fortnite’s new Mega Drop discount scheme.
The Mega Drop discount scheme gave Fortnite fans the chance to purchase cheaper V-Bucks (in-game currency) directly from Epic Games.
It was Epic’s attempts to bypass Apple and Google’s 30% sales tax from everything purchased through the respective app stores.
Unfortunately, Google and Apple would claim this violated the different app store’s terms and conditions, leading to the removal of Fortnite from these platforms.