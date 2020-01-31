Fortnite update patch notes: Download SHOCK new NFL and Zipline update NOW

Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a brand new update on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

The surprise new Fortnite 11.40.3 update is great news for NFL fans, because it features new style variants for the American Football skins.

This coincides with the 2020 Super Bowl, which takes place later this week. The 54th Super Bowl will be contested between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, so expect more Fortnite tie-ins over the weekend.

According to the early patch notes, there’s also a brand new emote ‘Freemix’ emote for players to nab, while Ziplines have also been re-enabled.

“We’ve released a maintenance patch for all platforms that addresses some known issues,” reads an Epic post.

Despite the lack of big new features, the update weighs in at nearly 1BG on some platforms. The size of the update may also have something to do with the return of ziplines, which come back sooner than expected.

“With the release of the January 29, 2020 maintenance patch, we’ve re-enabled Ziplines a bit earlier than our next update,” Epic explains.