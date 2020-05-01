Fossil of Gondwana crazy beast unveiled

The skeleton of a mammal mad enough to exist alongside dinosaurs has been unveiled by a team of researchers.

Palaeontologists from Monash University have revealed the full fossil skeleton of the bizarre creature, which lived around 66 million years ago on the island of Madagascar.

Named Adalatherium – “crazy beast” in Malagasy and Greek – it was first dug up in 1999 by David Krause, a curator at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

However, what Dr Krause had uncovered was kept under wraps until a recent study published in the journal Nature.

It has taken researchers 20 years to understand what type of mammal was in their hands and how it lived, says Associate Professor Dr Alistair Evans from Monash’s School of Biological Sciences.

Adalatherium officially comes into being on Thursday, when its name appears in print.

Its skeleton represents the first fully intact fossil of a gondwanatherians, a group of large mammals named after the southern supercontinent of Gondwana.

Australia, Africa, Madagascar, South America and India all emerged from the break-up of Gondwanaland.

Scientists had almost no idea what Adalatherium should look like as previously only its teeth and a single skull belonging to another, similar creature were known.

During the age of dinosaurs, any mammals were mostly mouse-sized.

However, at three kilograms, with large claws and robust legs, the crazy beast looks more like a badger.

Even stranger are its teeth, which face backwards compared to other mammals, Prof Evans says.

“This is the first real look at a novel experiment in mammal evolution.”.

Adalatherium’s singularity may be caused by it evolving on an isolated island, leaving it to find novel ways of moving and finding food.

“This is a similar situation to the marsupial mammals of Australia – so different from the animals of the rest of the world,” Prof Evans adds.